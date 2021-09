York, Maine, junior back collects weekly award for first time. Nickerson earns NE10 Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career after leading Stonehill on both ends of the pitch in a 2-0 week. She led a defensive effort that yielded just one goal, while allowing eight shots per match, including four per game on goal, with a shutout for the week. Nickerson also netted the first two goals of her collegiate career, including the matchwinning goal of Sunday's 2-0 win over Queens (N.Y.) College, while spearheading a defensive unit that limited the Knights to nine shots, including four on target, in posting the clean sheet while playing the last half hour a player down. Nickerson also scored the opening goal in Friday night's eventual 2-1 overtime win against the University of New Haven to open the NE10 season.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO