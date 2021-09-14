Ciara Dresses Up As Glamorous Version of Husband Russell Wilson at 2021 Met Gala

To appear last, in the dripping red carpet, when the attention is waning and the social comments give way to sleep. Give us today our perfect daily timing, the most loved, the most desired, the most awaited, Rihanna at the Met Gala 2021 is an attitudea & couture masterclass. The red carpet brings her back to the public after N months, a cleverly shrewd strategy in view of the show Savage x Fenty of 24 September next, but there is more. The social-e return of the entrepreneur and pop star is made up of stages: first, the institutionalization of the couple Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky together, the first public appearance after almost a year of a secluded relationship. This too is strategic, perhaps, but calculated to the thousandth of a second to generate the long echo of the buzz.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO