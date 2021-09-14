CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ciara Dresses Up As Glamorous Version of Husband Russell Wilson at 2021 Met Gala

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stars' Iconic Past Met Gala Looks. Ciara decided the best way to score a touchdown at the America-themed Met Gala was to dress up as her husband. For her, that idea actually is on-theme, since she's married to football star Russell Wilson, who has become...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 39

ohio73
9d ago

now that's what you call support 👏 she is a good wife to her husband!!! not up for debate 💯

Reply(1)
30
camille
9d ago

She looks absolutely gorgeous!! Most of those people looked like clowns but she nailed it with glamour!

Reply
15
Related
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Billie Eilish's Glamorous 2021 Met Gala Look Was Inspired by Her Favorite Barbie Doll

"I've always wanted to do this," Eilish said of attending her first Met Gala. "I was just scared and didn't feel comfortable in my skin." The songstress, 19, made her debut at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, and she did not disappoint. Eilish switched up her signature grunge-inspired style in a major way, arriving in a peach Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown with off-the-shoulder tulle details and a long train flowing behind her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ciara
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Beyonce
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Timothée Chalamet
HollywoodLife

Amanda Gorman Looks Beautiful In Vera Wang Met Gala Dress

‘The Hill We Climb’ poet looked dazzling as she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala, with a patriotic clutch in hand!. Amanda Gorman, 23, looked gorgeous in her flowing blue Vera Wang dress at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday September 13. The youth poet laureate’s royal blue mini-dress had sparkles, resembling stars placed all over the gown. The outfit also had a matching-sheer train behind her. Amanda said that she wanted to “lean into the spirit of the Statue of Liberty” with the outfit, which was complete with a golden crown of laurels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

A Look Back At The Best Dressed Black Celebs At The MET Gala

We’re still thinking about these iconic outfits from Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna and Janelle Monae. MET Gala is one of the biggest fashion moments of the year. Celebrities from Frank Ocean to Beyoncé bring their A-game every year to slay the carpet according to the theme. This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and is hosted by Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, and Amanda Gorman.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Football#American#The Seattle Seahawks#Vogue
d1softballnews.com

Rihanna’s dress at the 2021 Met Gala

To appear last, in the dripping red carpet, when the attention is waning and the social comments give way to sleep. Give us today our perfect daily timing, the most loved, the most desired, the most awaited, Rihanna at the Met Gala 2021 is an attitudea & couture masterclass. The red carpet brings her back to the public after N months, a cleverly shrewd strategy in view of the show Savage x Fenty of 24 September next, but there is more. The social-e return of the entrepreneur and pop star is made up of stages: first, the institutionalization of the couple Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky together, the first public appearance after almost a year of a secluded relationship. This too is strategic, perhaps, but calculated to the thousandth of a second to generate the long echo of the buzz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
crossroadstoday.com

Simone Biles’ Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs

Simone Biles’ Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs. The 24-year-old gymnast attended the annual Costume Institute Gala in New York for the first time on Monday (13.09.21) night and donned a custom AREA x Athleta look designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk, which featured a night sky-inspired bodysuit and a mini dress under a skirt embellished with thousands of Swarovski crystals and needed several people to help her move up the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Wears Neon Top & See-Through Heels to Play Candy Crush With Doja Cat

Khloe Kardashian joined two unexpected friends to help promote video game Candy Crush’s newest tournament. Starring alongside Doja Cat and Rob Gronkowski, the Good American founder herself shared the new advertisement on her Instagram page this afternoon. Khloe captioned the post: “That [trophy emoji] ain’t gonna win itself, America! Join the #CandyCrushAllStars tournament now for a chance to be crowned America’s top Crusher! Follow the link in my bio to play.” For the video, Khloe went glam in a patterned neon green top and black high-rise trousers, all matched to see-through pumps. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Billie Eilish Needed A Lot of Help With Giant Met Gala 2021 Dress!

Billie Eilish really had a grand entrance while arriving for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. The 19-year-old singer arrived with multiple people carrying the train for her dress. Billie is serving as one of the co-chairs for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Debbie Harry to be dressed by Zac Posen at Met Gala 2021

Music and fashion icon Debbie Harry is set to rock the Met Gala. The star is being dressed by Zac Posen, Page Six can exclusively reveal. When she arrived with the designer at the opening of an exhibit of the work of late New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham on Saturday, word spread that Posen is designing a dramatic dress for the 76-year-old Blondie legend.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Meet the TikTok-Favorite Met Gala Dress . . . That Never Made It to the Red Carpet

Reply to @aanai__ thank you for the love/support on this dress I’m so happy that people are resonating with it and it’s message is being spread 🖤. When sustainable fashion designer Anna Molinari initially created a dress made out of newspaper headlines she'd collected from March 2020 to March 2021, she wanted it to serve as both a memorial to all of those we've lost and a reminder that there is still much work to be done. But one viral TikTok and one Met Gala later, people are dubbing the dress their favorite Met Gala look this year — and it wasn't even worn at the event.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Kim Kardashian Wore the Daytime Version of Her Met Gala Look to CVS

For Kim Kardashian, just about any outing (even a quick trip to the drugstore) is a chance to showcase her attention-grabbing style. Case in point? On Saturday, Kardashian went on a chic CVS run, and rather than dressing down in a sweatsuit or jeans and a tee like most people, she translated her polarizing Met Gala look for everyday wear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

E! News

109K+
Followers
32K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy