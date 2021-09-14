Megan Fox Rocks Red at the 2021 Met Gala Without Machine Gun Kelly After VMAs Drama

Megan Fox. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Flying solo. After making waves at the MTV Video Music Awards, Megan Fox turned heads at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 13 — without boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The 35-year-old actress was one of the many stars rocking red at the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed gala, wearing a long-sleeve gown with a high slit and several cutouts designed by Dundas. Kelly, 31, meanwhile, had a 6 p.m. concert at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in NYC.

The couple’s date night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art comes one night after they walked the red carpet at the VMAs in Brooklyn. During the evening, the rapper seemingly got into it with Conor McGregor before taking home the Moon Person for Best Alternative Video for “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

After photos surfaced of McGregor, 33, throwing a punch — and a drink — on the red carpet on Sunday, September 12, a rep for the Irish boxer denied TMZ’s report that his client was upset that Kelly wouldn’t take a photo with him. McGregor then downplayed the situation during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean?” he told the outlet. “I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

The “Bloody Valentine” musician has yet to publicly comment on McGregor’s remarks. While he and Travis Barker ended up closing the show with a performance of their new track “Papercuts,” Us Weekly exclusively revealed that they previously left the stage earlier in the evening after their instruments and props were set.

“Machine Gun Kelly buried himself in a grave as they were setting up to perform. He then burst out of the dirt in his grave, ran off stage and said something to Travis,” an eyewitness told Us. “He was throwing elbows and seemed very upset before running backstage. The crew came and rolled off MGK’s grave and Travis’ huge drum off the stage.”

Despite any drama, Kelly ended his night on a high note, going out to dinner with Fox, whom he’s been dating since 2020. They were joined by Barker, 45, and Kourtney Kardashian.