CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Will the Colts Offensive Line Be Able To Turn Things Around?

By Kyle Uitermarkt
1075thefan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colts fell flat on their season opener for the 8th consecutive year, currently the NFL’s longest streak for starting the year 0-1. One thing General Manager Chris Ballard has built up over his tenure in Indy is a tough Offensive Line. Even though Left Tackle Erik Fisher remains sidelined...

www.1075thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Colts’ Plan For Backup Quarterback Revealed

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz did not practice on Wednesday with two ankle sprains suffered during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As of right now, the veteran QB is considered day-to-day — raising questions about who will take QB1 responsibilities if he can’t go this weekend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Chris Ballard
Stampede Blue

Week 1: Colts Offense by the Numbers

Each week during the season, I will be walking through the data from the previous Colts game analyzing the numbers to form a sort of “what happened” narrative as well as comparing the Colts against all other teams in the league. For a glossary of the stats listed, reference Season Stats. Thanks to Pro Football Reference, NFL.com, Football Outsiders, and the nflFastR project for being awesome sources of weekly data.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Colts To Appear On In-Season Hard Knocks, Starting In November

INDIANAPOLIS – For Colts fans wanting their team to have more national attention, you are getting your wish. The Colts will become the first team in the history of the HBO series Hard Knocks to appear as an in-season team featured. Beginning on November 17th, the Colts will be showcased...
NFL
cbs4indy.com

For openers, Colts’ offensive line not good enough in loss to Seahawks

INDIANAPOLIS – They’ll wait until wearing out the videotape before piling on the offensive line. There’s a lot that goes into pass protection, insisted Frank Reich. It’s complicated and occasionally miscommunication blows up a play and results in the quarterback getting blown up. Maybe, offered Carson Wentz, the quarterback could...
NFL
1075thefan.com

Frank Reich Updates Carson Wentz’s Injured Ankle

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz has played through a lot in his football career, but he knew this was an injury that was going to knock him out of Sunday’s game. It took the 11th hit against Wentz on Sunday—marking an astonishing 21 for the season—that finally sent him to the sideline for good.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Seahawks#American Football#Indy#Left Tackle#Ol#Rb#The Los Angeles Rams
Stampede Blue

Report: Colts Tried Out Offensive Tackle Brandon Hitner

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts recently worked out offensive lineman Brandon Hitner:. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, the 6’6”, 300 pound offensive lineman (with 33 7’8” arms) has also spent time on the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills practice squads.
NFL
1075thefan.com

The Colts Offense Faces A Big Test This Weekend

Last Sunday was not the most ideal start for the Indianapolis Colts offensive line against the Seattle Seahawks. The line allowed quarterback Carson Wentz to be hit ten times while being sacked three times. Following that performance, three-time defensive player of the year award winner in defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Las Angeles Rams is licking his chops to make his presence felt. Staff writer for therams.com in Stu Jackson hopped on the Dan Dakich Show Wednesday to discuss what makes Donald so special.
NFL
chatsports.com

How will the Rams defense attack the Colts offense in Week 2?

The Los Angeles Rams defense looked fiery and fierce against the Chicago Bears in their 20-point victory in Week 1, carrying over their strong play from the 2020 season. Sure, we can argue that the Andy Dalton-led Bears are not a good measuring stick for what’s to come; however, Chicago still has a number of high caliber players on offense and LA cannot control who they line up against.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: What in the world is the plan for the defensive line?

The knee-jerk reactions are all out there after the Indianapolis Colts‘ deflating Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson and Co. marched into Lucas Oil Stadium and made quick work of their opponents, all the while crushing quarterback Carson Wentz all day in the process. Now, there are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Colts Notebook: Offensive line struggles mar Wentz's first start

INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich held off on passing judgement against his offensive line Sunday, preferring to review the tape first. To anyone who was around early in Andrew Luck’s career with the Indianapolis Colts, it likely will look familiar. Making his franchise debut, Carson Wentz was 25-of-38 for 251 yards...
NFL
1075thefan.com

JMV Shares Additional Info On How the Colts Hard Knocks Season Will Work

For the 1st time in the history of its series, HBO’s “Hard Knocks” will follow the Colts around in-season to give fans an inside look at the week to week of an NFL team. On his show Friday, JMV shared some additional information for what fans should expect from the series set to debut in November:
NFL
chatsports.com

Insider: Colts offensive line bullied by Seahawks, who teed off on Carson Wentz

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts offensive line helped turn Carson Wentz into a human punching back Sunday, which is one heck of a way to welcome the new guy to town. Play after play, it seemed like the new face of the franchise was having to peel himself off the Lucas Oil Stadium turf. In reality, it was a bit less. The Seattle Seahawks hit Wentz 10 times, including three sacks, on their way to a 28-16 throttling of the Colts on opening day.
NFL
FanSided

Indianapolis Colts: What we learned from the offense in Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts offense was outmuscled in their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The left side of the offensive line was beaten up. The Indianapolis Colts opened the 2021 NFL season with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It was a contest in which they were competitive early but, as time wore on, both sides of the ball were unable to keep up. We’re going to break down the film for what we saw from Carson Wentz in the Colts offense, though, to see what we can learn moving forward.
NFL
Woodward News

Growing pains haunt Wentz, Colts offense in Week 1

INDIANAPOLIS – There were bound to be growing pains for the Indianapolis Colts offense early this season. For Carson Wentz on Sunday, the phrase was quite literal. In his first start after arriving in a March trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, the 28-year-old quarterback was sacked three times and officially hit on 10 occasions. It was a persistent beating that included a couple of brutal hits and inspired center Ryan Kelly to nearly apologize while praising Wentz’s toughness.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Can the Colts’ offense improve despite offensive line injuries?

It’s not groundbreaking analysis to say the Indianapolis Colts’ offense struggled on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Colts’ offensive line had issues, and now injuries are takings their toll on Indy’s depth chart. What exactly went wrong against the Seahawks, and can the Colts put together and execute a game plan against the Rams (and further into the future)?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy