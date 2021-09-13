CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do when returning home from an Evacuation Order

By Christinna Bautista
 9 days ago
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Knob Fire that burned more than 2 thousand 400 acres has now been fully contained.

So the evacuated residents are now allowed to go back home, but as they try to put their lives back together, some precautions need to be taken.

“Anytime somebody is returning from a wildfire, there is plenty to be aware of obviously returning to an environment that has been fundamentally changed by the fact that fire went through there,” Amy Conlin, Community Risk Reduction Specialist, Humboldt Bay Fire.

As soon as you return to your home before even going inside, you should pay attention to the smell of gas. Making sure there haven’t been any ruptured gas lines, along with checking electricity.

“If your Electricity is off, you want to make sure before you power it back on again that you do a visual inspection if there is damage to the meter or do you have your appliances plugged in? You should make sure all that stuff is disconnected and that the meter looks intact and fine before you turn that back on,” Amy Conlin.

A few things to keep in mind when you go back home:

First, watch for firefighters and utility workers in the area who are working to restore fire damage.

Watch for trees, bushes, or rocks that may have been loosened by the fire. Watch for debris or damage to roads, along with inspecting your home. Get rid of any food that’s been exposed to heat, smoke, or soot. And finally, change your air filters in your home and car.

For more information on returning home after a wildfire and other great tips https://www.readyforwildfire

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

