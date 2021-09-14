CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 821 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, Muhlenberg, Edwardsville, West Hazleton, Freeland, Luzerne, Bear Creek, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Slocum, White Haven, Sugar Notch, Shickshinny, Bear Creek Village, Mountain Top, Drums, Fairview Heights, Penobscot and Drifton.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bear Creek Township, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Edwardsville, PA
City
Muhlenberg Township, PA
City
Shickshinny, PA
City
Freeland, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
City
West Hazleton, PA
City
Fairview, PA
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Flood Advisory#Sugar Notch#Drifton
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy