Flood Advisory issued for Luzerne by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 821 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, Muhlenberg, Edwardsville, West Hazleton, Freeland, Luzerne, Bear Creek, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Slocum, White Haven, Sugar Notch, Shickshinny, Bear Creek Village, Mountain Top, Drums, Fairview Heights, Penobscot and Drifton.alerts.weather.gov
