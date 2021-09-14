CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Dakich Grills Colts Following 8th Consecutive Season Opening Loss

By Brendan King
1075thefan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got an all-time Dan Dakich rant on the way. Great because it’s an entertaining 20 minutes, but pretty brutal due to the subject matter. The Indianapolis Colts hate playing in Week 1. So much so, that they have not shown up for game number one for eight years in a row. Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium was no different.

www.1075thefan.com

Mike Strachan
Russell Wilson
Dan Dakich
