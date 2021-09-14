Hawkeye: A Real Captain America Musical Almost Happened, Here's Why It Didn't
The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye arrived on Monday, showcasing the holiday-themed and irreverent world of the new Disney+ series. One of the most buzzed-about aspects of the trailer actually had little to do with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), but a brief look at Rogers: The Musical, an in-universe stage show that appears to recount the story of Steve Rogers / Captain America(Chris Evans). While we have no idea how much the Captain America musical factors into the events of Hawkeye, the gimmick and the homage to Hamilton have definitely gotten fans talking. It also has reminded fans of a smaller-part of the star-spangled hero's history — that a Captain America musical almost happened back in the 1980s.comicbook.com
