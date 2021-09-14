Hawkeye: A Real Captain America Musical Almost Happened, Here's Why It Didn't

Marvel's Loki on Disney+ set the stage for a lot of things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, making multiversal variants of already known characters a key element of its plot (and preparing for the arrival of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror). Many fans have thought that by building up this side of the MCU mythology that Marvel Studios might be taking some of the popular characters from the Marvel shows on Netflix and bringing them officially into the MCU (turning the Netflix shows into other universe 'variants'). While rumors continue to persist about a return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home the actor has another actor from the shows he'd like to see appear, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

