MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday announced another 1,600-plus COVID-19 cases, and 14 more deaths. That continues the trend of rising cases since late July, but at this point, the pandemic is affecting the school year. On Wednesday morning, there were no students in the building at Thomas Edison High School. Minneapolis Public Schools says they switched to online learning due to “significant exposure” due to COVID-19. State health officials have said they do expect spread in schools to continue to increase over the coming weeks. School districts across the state have their own plans for COVID mitigation, and...

1 DAY AGO