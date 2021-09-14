2 dead after 3 children under age 4 pulled from pool in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is still seeking information about the poaching of a mature desert bighorn sheep ram south of Buckeye. They say the incident occurred July 10 in the Buckeye Hills at Gillespie Dam. Game and Fish officials say they have reason to believe a group of five men seen leaving the scene in two vehicles may have been involved.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO