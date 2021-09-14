CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buckeye, AZ

2 dead after 3 children under age 4 pulled from pool in Buckeye

12 News
12 News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials said an adult man was at the home at the time of the incident and there was no fence surrounding the pool area.

www.12news.com

Comments / 9

Char Cavanaugh
9d ago

This is heartbreaking how the eff do you have a pool no fence and keave them in the care of someone this is beyond tragic it's heartbreaking

Reply
4
Kari L. Smith
9d ago

3 babies and no fence??? i could see 1c child slipping away unnoticed but 3?? sounds like someone needs to be held accountable for their safty. manslaughter charges FOR SURE PLEASE. like i said...one could could easily slip out but if you have 3 under the age of 3 and none if them are around who the heck is watching the kids???...

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
12 News

Sky Harbor reopens terminal after police investigate 'suspicious item'

PHOENIX — A large crowd drew and confusion arose at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport Thursday morning. At approximately 10 a.m. authorities arrived at the south curb of Terminal 4 and closed it while officers from the Phoenix Police Department investigated a "suspicious item" left in the area to ensure public safety, according to airport officials.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Buckeye, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Drowning#Police#Accident#News Youtube
12 News

Trial set over man's death in struggle with Phoenix police

PHOENIX — An April 25 trial has been scheduled in a lawsuit filed over the 2017 death of a man who died after struggling with Phoenix police officers outside of a community center. The lawsuit alleged officers caused Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin’s death by using unjustified force. Muhaymin was experiencing homeless...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

There's a $5K reward for info on bighorn sheep ram poaching in Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is still seeking information about the poaching of a mature desert bighorn sheep ram south of Buckeye. They say the incident occurred July 10 in the Buckeye Hills at Gillespie Dam. Game and Fish officials say they have reason to believe a group of five men seen leaving the scene in two vehicles may have been involved.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12 News

Second former Litchfield Park school employee under investigation for alleged physical abuse of students

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — Two former school employees from the Litchfield Elementary School District are under investigation relating to physical abuse against students at a special and alternative education school. A spokesperson for Buckeye Police Department told 12 News a paraprofessional is under investigation in addition to a teacher. Allegations...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
12 News

Authorities investigating plane crash near Page

PAGE, Ariz. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a plane crash that happened Wednesday night. The plane that crashed was a PA-28R-200 aircraft, the NTSB said. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to 12 News that there were two people in the aircraft at...
PAGE, AZ
12 News

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — One person has died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Chandler Saturday night, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The multi-vehicle collision was reported just after 11:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 at Kyrene. The freeway was closed until 5:18 a.m. Saturday. DPS...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy