New York City, NY

AOC used her first Met Gala appearance to send a message: 'Tax the rich'

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrmBI_0bv6QAZk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXmfE_0bv6QAZk00
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday in New York City.

Mike Coppola/John Shearer/Getty Images/Insider

  • Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her first Met Gala appearance on Monday.
  • She used the opportunity to send a political message.
  • The back of her white, strapless gown had "Tax the rich" written in red.
  See more stories on Insider's business page .

In her first Met Gala appearance, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York sent a clear message for the cameras and the celebrities in her midst: "Tax the rich."

The progressive Democratic wore a white, strapless dress Monday that had the message emblazoned in red on the back.

According to Vogue, the dress was created by Brother Vellies.

Ocasio-Cortez recently criticized Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for urging Democrats to slow down the passage of a $3.5 trillion social-spending bill, which she supports.

This year's Met Gala came after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's event. The theme this year is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

Read the original article on Business Insider

