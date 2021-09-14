AOC used her first Met Gala appearance to send a message: 'Tax the rich'
- Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her first Met Gala appearance on Monday.
- She used the opportunity to send a political message.
- The back of her white, strapless gown had "Tax the rich" written in red.
- See more stories on Insider's business page .
In her first Met Gala appearance, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York sent a clear message for the cameras and the celebrities in her midst: "Tax the rich."
The progressive Democratic wore a white, strapless dress Monday that had the message emblazoned in red on the back.
According to Vogue, the dress was created by Brother Vellies.
Ocasio-Cortez recently criticized Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for urging Democrats to slow down the passage of a $3.5 trillion social-spending bill, which she supports.
This year's Met Gala came after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's event. The theme this year is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."Read the original article on Business Insider
Comments / 5