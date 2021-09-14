CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Addison Rae and More Social Media Stars Attending Met Gala 2021: Photos

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEmSc_0bv6Ocsi00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

From social media to the Met Gala! YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, TikTok star Addison Rae and more internet sensations attended the Met Gala on Monday, September 13, honoring the event’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme.

The model, 20, rocked a gold Louis Vuitton minidress with cutouts and an asymmetrical hem, as well as matching heels and earrings. She sported bold green eyeshadow with her hair curled at the ends for her Met Gala debut.

While the California native was in Paris last week, she arrived in New York City on Friday, September 10, and was spotted having dinner with Kendall Jenner.

In April, Chamberlain exclusively told Us Weekly how she styles every look with the best accessory — “confidence.” The “Anything Goes” podcast host said, “Muses always seem effortless and almost aloof. They don’t care what anyone thinks. They are poised and content with themselves. They could rock any hairstyle or rock no hairstyle if they wanted to. It’s badass — that’s how I’m trying to be.”

The Sister Squad member created her YouTube channel in 2016, uploading her first video the following year.

Meanwhile, Rae, also 20, began her social media career in July 2019, walking her first Met Gala carpet on Monday as well.

“I’m shaking in my boots,” the He’s All That star told Ilana Glazer while showing off her vintage Tom Ford for Gucci dress. “I don’t have boots on but still.”

The actress hinted at the inspiration behind her look on her Instagram Story, sharing photos of Marilyn Monroe, Cameron Diaz, Britney Spears and more celebrities wearing red.

When rumors spread last month that the “Obsessed” singer would attend the event, Rae clapped back via Twitter. She reposted a meme, reading, “Lady Gaga: Waitress can you get me a champagne. Addison Rae: I’m Addison Rae. Lady Gaga: OK Addison Rae. Get me some champagne.” The dancer joked, “I would do anything for u @ladygaga.”

Rae and her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, arrived in Manhattan on Saturday, September 11. The musician, 21, rocked MTV’s 38th annual Video Music Awards red carpet the following day. The singer did not attend Monday’s event with Rae.

Keep scrolling to see more social media stars at the Met Gala in epic looks on Monday, including Evan Mock.

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Cosmopolitan

People Think Addison Rae Wore Kourtney Kardashian's Old Christmas Dress for the Met Gala

So Addison Rae showed up at her very first Met Gala last night, wearing what she described as a "vintage 2003 Tom Ford for Gucci" gown. And, moving away real quick from the harrowing fact that she described 2003 as "vintage" (help, I'm ancient), people on Twitter think she borrowed Kourtney Kardashian's old Christmas dress. Which, no! She didn't! But they are from the same collection and look basically identical minus a few details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Emma Chamberlain
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Addison Rae
Person
Britney Spears
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
actionnewsnow.com

TikTok star Addison Rae signs deal with Netflix

Addison Rae has officially gone Hollywood. Netflix has signed the TikTok star to a multi-picture film deal, reports Variety. The news comes after "He's All That," a remake of 1999's "She's All That," starring Rae as the lead, was a hit for Netflix. The film has reached number one in multiple countries already.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Addison Rae Goes Full Blonde For the Met Gala 2021

Addison Rae just made her debut at the 2021 Met Gala held at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City!. The 20-year-old also debuted a shorter, blonde hairdo while walking the carpet in a red gown. Earlier in the day, Addison teased that she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hazard-herald.com

Addison Rae jumps for joy as Justin Bieber closes out Met Gala 2021

Justin Bieber gave a surprise performance at the 2021 Met Gala - much to the delight of Addison Rae. The 27-year-old pop megastar - who wore a balaclava and double denim - took to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Temple of Dendur on Monday night (13.09.21) to perform a medley of his latest hits, including 'Lonely', 'Hold On' and 'Anyone', before belting out an old favourite, 'Baby', which got quite the reaction from the 20-year-old influencer.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Tiktok#Sister Squad#Instagram Story#Ladygaga#Mtv
Birmingham Star

Zendaya won't be attending the 2021 Met Gala

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): Just days before the 2021 Met Gala takes centre stage in New York City, one fashionista has confirmed that she will not be attending the event this year. Actor Zendaya won't be at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday with Hollywood's brightest stars but she has a good reason for it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

TikTok Star Addison Rae Rocks New Blonde Hair at Her First Met Gala

The TikTok superstar made an unforgettable entrance at her first Met Gala. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Only two years ago, Addison Rae was a regular teenager making TikTok dance videos in her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
audacy.com

PHOTOS: Stars arrive at 2021 Met Gala red carpet

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Stars began to arrive at the Met Gala Red Carpet around 5:30 Monday evening, dazzling in dresses and suits playing to the event’s theme: “American Independence,” a celebration of U.S. fashion. The celeb-studded fundraiser, formally known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cosmopolitan

Twitter Has a Lot of, Erm, Thoughts About Addison Rae's Met Gala Debut

The Met Gala looked a lil' different this year, by which I mean multiple TikTokers and influencers were invited—including Addison Rae! Though considering she's starring in Netflix's #1 movie He's All That, pretty sure she's ascended farrrrrr beyond "TikToker" at this point!. Addison made her debut on the 2021 Met...
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Amidst the Backlash of Met Gala Addison Rae Cancels Her Performance just 2 Day Before The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

TikTok superstar Addison Rae canceled her performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which begins Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Rae, 20, was set to perform on Saturday at the Daytime Stage, alongside Oliva Rodrigo, All Time Low, Gabby Barrett, and Saweetie. Rae’s week ended in disappointment after she had started it by attending the Met Gala on Monday.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy