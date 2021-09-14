Project Eve’s Developer CEO Gifted 260 PS5s To Staff To Celebrate The Game’s Recent Showcase

We recently got a PlayStation Showcase video not long ago featuring a lot of different games. There were a lot of exciting titles that are upcoming that got a spotlight, such as Gran Turismo 7 and God of War: Ragnarok. But there were some surprises there, namely a little project dubbed Project Eve. The game’s trailer, which you can see through here, showed some slick action, drawing comparisons to the likes of Bayonetta and Nier: Automata. It was an unexpected trailer that got many abuzz, and it seems those within the studio got a nice surprise as well.