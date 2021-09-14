CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Evidence grows to support COVID vaccine effectiveness

By Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
WISH-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Evidence is mounting that should encourage those who still remain unvaccinated to get the shot, according to findings in a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study combined data from tens of thousands of patients from nearly 200 hospitals across the country. The...

EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Regenstrief Institute#News 8#The Johnson Johnson
5newsonline.com

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
heraldsun.com

Hundreds given expired COVID vaccines at veterans hospital in NC, officials say

Nearly 300 people in Eastern North Carolina received expired doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this summer through the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System, officials said. The expired doses were administered to at least 281 veterans, spouses, caregivers and employees, spokesperson Gail Cureton confirmed in a statement to McClatchy News. Clinicians have been in touch with “nearly all” of the individuals affected, Cureton said, but some are still being notified.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CBS Minnesota

Johnson & Johnson Says Research Shows Booster Increases COVID-19 Protection

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS NEWS) — Drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson said research shows people who receive a vaccine booster dose of its vaccine are better protected against COVID-19. The company announced that an additional shot two months after receiving its one-dose vaccine is 94% effective against the coronavirus, citing results of a study that looked at antibody responses in adults between the ages of 18 to 55. Those findings have not yet been peer-reviewed by scientists, according to CBS News. “Our single-shot vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research and Development at...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

The evidence is in: COVID vaccines do protect patients with cancer

The long-awaited confirmation of the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination in patients with cancer has arrived, on time to be disseminated to a global audience at the annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology, the leading professional society for medical oncology. With a multitude of studies supporting similar conclusions still to be presented (tomorrow), new research revealed today that individuals with cancer have an appropriate, protective immune response to vaccination without experiencing any more side-effects than the general population. Indirect evidence suggests that a third "booster" shot could further increase the level of protection among this patient population.
CANCER
Daily Mail

COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against infection fell from 91% to 78% after the Delta variant became dominant, but remained above 90% against hospitalization and death, CDC report finds

COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness fell against infection after the Delta variant became dominant in the U.S., but remained high against hospitalization and death. According to a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, the shot's effectiveness against contracting Covid fell from 91 percent in April to 78 percent in July.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS 58

Black market for fake COVID vaccine cards growing

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As vaccine mandates spread from entertainment venues to workplaces, there are people trying to find ways around the requirements. Some legally, and some not. The black market for fake COVID vaccine cards is growing, and it turns out the cards are relatively easy to get. U.S....
MILWAUKEE, WI

