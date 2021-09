Before LeBron James joined the Lakers in 2018, he was mostly known for his ties to the Ohio community. He singlehandedly gave the Cavaliers relevance for over a decade, reaching four straight NBA Finals, and giving Cleveland their first championship ever in 2016. However, even with all his on the court accolades, none of them will top what he did when he opened up I Promise, a public chartered school that serves over 1,400 at-risk students from kindergarten to high school.

