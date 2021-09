LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s back to the drawing board for a contract between the City of Louisville and the Metro Police union. The River City FOP said despite being about 300 police officers short, members voting on the tentative agreement for officers and sergeants voted down the agreement -- one that included nine percent raises for LMPD officers and sergeants in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO