The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield Hopes to See Sinister Six Spin-off Movie

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man star Andrew Garfield still hopes to see the never-made Sinister Six movie that would have spun out of The Amazing Spider-Man. Garfield, who played the wall-crawler in both of the Marc Webb-directed installments of Sony's rebooted Spider-Man franchise, engaged in talks about writer-director Drew Goddard's planned spin-off uniting six of Spider-Man's most sinister villains. The end credits of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 teased an enemy line-up that might have included Electro (Jamie Foxx), Harry Osborn's Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan), Rhino (Paul Giamatti), Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, and the Vulture.

comicbook.com

