The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield Hopes to See Sinister Six Spin-off Movie

2021 is still filled to the brim with must-see movies and, when it comes to the Marvel fandom, the one that probably has people most excited is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The recent teaser trailer finally shed light on some plot details but, of course, there are still plenty of things that are unknown to the public. Something that wasn’t cleared up by the footage was whether former Peter Parker actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will actually appear. Many are inclined to believe that they will star alongside current wall-crawler Tom Holland, and one social media user seems to think the two have vastly different approaches to handling spoilers.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO