13abc Action News at 4 p.m. makes its debut

WTVG-TV Channel 13’s new 4 p.m. newscast isn’t your cheery morning TV program or the traditional afternoon news show.

But because it’s sandwiched between those morning and evening hours, it fittingly borrows from both.

From the get-go, 13abc Action News at 4 p.m. stands out in that both anchors Tony Geftos and Tina Williams are... standing.

In fact, there’s no desk that separates them from their audience. Instead, the two walk out and stand on separate sides of a large screen.

Audiences who watch the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. broadcasts will also note a much different approach to the news delivery, in that the 4 p.m. show doesn’t have so much of a “Breaking news at this hour” feel so much as “Welcome back. Let’s catch up on what’s trending and affecting viewers.”

Throughout the hour, the program is often broken up into topical segments that include the “Top 4 at 4,” where the anchors break down the top news stories of the day, along with others such as “What’s trending,” which looks at some unique and humorous stories nationally and worldwide.

That’s not to say there isn’t some serious news being reported.

Anchors not only touch on news that’s been breaking throughout the day, but 13abc reporters are also using the 4 p.m. broadcast to introduce audiences to some new special segments.

On Monday, that was its “Case Files” project that focuses on unsolved crimes in the Toledo area.

Ms. Williams at one point also interviewed a doctor about childhood coronavirus vaccinations.

Mr. Geftos told The Blade after the show that he sees it as one part daytime talk show, in which the anchors can interact and have fun with the stories, and another part news magazine, in which they explore how news topics affect Toledo-area viewers.

“We had a lot of questions from people saying, ‘Well is [this show] going to be interviews or is it going to be features and stuff? but it’s not,” Mr. Geftos said. “It’s going to be more in-depth news coverage and we wanted that to play out in a way that you saw Monday. And we also wanted to use our set and studio in ways we have not. So we’ve really opened it up and we thought this way people could have a window into our news studio.”

Ms. Williams agreed, adding the 4 p.m. show is one that adds something different to the 13abc lineup by delving not only into the big headlines, but how that might affect viewers.

“I think it’s something great that we can bring to the region as we talk about expanding news coverage,” Ms. Williams said. “I think the goal is ultimately not to do what we’re already doing, but to provide a different avenue for people. Ideally we would love to give that opportunity to learn more about the stories that matter.”

Mel Watson, 13abc news director, said staff have been planning the 4 p.m. launch for almost a year.

Chris Fedele, WTVG general manager, said the decision to create the new show was in part because of changes to the lineup concerning LIVE with Kelly & Ryan , which now runs on a different channel.

“We decided to put our resources into developing a new 4 p.m. newscast with Tony Geftos and [Tina] Williams instead of renewing LIVE with Kelly & Ryan ,” he said. “ Drew Barrymore will air at 9 a.m. on WTVG and LIVE will air at 9 a.m. on WUPW channel 36.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Williams said she’s proud of the 13abc Action News at 4 p.m. launch and anticipates that viewers will enjoy seeing other new changes and features that will be aired in the coming shows that air during the week.

“You’re going to see more of us breaking down that fourth wall as we move forward where you get to see more of that behind-the-scenes stuff,” she said. “And you’re going to see that quick transition between us as you see us sort of handing off that baton to Lee [Conklin] and Diane [Larson] at five o’clock.”