NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- "Saturday Night Live" will return for its 47th season on Oct. 2, with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves, the show announced Wednesday. But it's the season's second show, on Oct. 9, that's already got the Twittersphere buzzing. The host will be Kim Kardashian, marking the first time anyone from the Kardashian-Jenner clan has ever hosted the show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO