CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 'Megan Monroe' at 2021 Met Gala

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThee Hot Girl, who called herself "Megan Monroe," wore a bedazzled Coach ballgown with a ruffled hem at the steps of her first-ever Met Gala ball. The rapper told Vogue livestream host Keke Palmer that she wanted to serve "Hollywood glamor." Fellow artist Billie Eilish is one of the co-chairs...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August. WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure. While...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Holds Hands With Offset While Wearing $2k Miu Miu Sweat Suit In NYC — Photos

Wall Street calls for Miu Miu: Cardi B rocked pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching coat while in New York with husband Offset this week. Cardi B opted for a high-fashion comfortable-casual look while out in New York with husband Offset on Monday, Aug. 30. The rapper, 28, rocked bubblegum pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching jacket to support her partner, 29, as he rang the NASDAQ bell to celebrate Reservoir — the independent music rights company that owns the catalogs to Offset and his hip hop trio Migos‘ music — going public. There for support, Cardi paired her look with white sneakers and a series of jewels, as seen in the photos HERE.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Rihanna
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Keke Palmer
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion Wore Blunt Bangs to a Concert in London

The fringe added a fresh twist to the extra-long ponytail she's been wearing during her mini tour of the U.K. A wig with fringe is virtually unheard of with Megan Thee Stallion, but on Sunday, September 12, she took to the stage wearing some blunt bangs. The look, accompanied by a long ponytail, was for a third day of touring in London. The ponytail has been a hair mainstay during her time in the U.K. (exhibit A and B) but it seems this was the first time Meg brought out a fringe to match.
WORLD
NME

BLACKPINK and Megan Thee Stallion to appear on Ozuna’s upcoming single

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion are set to be featured on Puerto Rican musician Ozuna’s next single. On the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place earlier today (September 13), Ozuna revealed during an interview with MTV News that his next single would feature the two popular acts, as well as DJ Snake.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Vogue
Billboard

BTS & Megan Thee Stallion, Together at Last: See the Group's NYC Selfies With 'Butter' Remix Rapper

Weeks after the release of their "Butter" remix, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS are riling up the Hotties and the ARMY with new pictures together on Meg's socials. The photos, posted Tuesday (Sept. 21), feature Megan and BTS hanging out on a rooftop during a sunny day in New York City, a day after the K-pop group performed their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single "Permission to Dance" and spoke at the United Nations for the organization's 76th General Assembly. Megan took selfies with the group, which included an image of the Bangtan Boys hanging out with one of her French bulldogs, 4oe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cosmopolitan

Megan Thee Stallion channelled Whitney Houston with her '80s curls

Megan thee Stallion performed at Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta this weekend and for her appearance sported a new look that Whitney Houston herself would surely be proud of. For her first show, Megan wore the kind of luxe waves that we are more used to seeing her with. Butt-length...
HAIR CARE
okcheartandsoul.com

“Big Bad Beauty” Megan Thee Stallion launches Revlon makeup line

Megan Thee Stallion is now a cosmetics entrepreneur in partnership with Revlon. After appearing in glamorous fashion at Monday night’s Met Gala in New York City, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s new Big Bad Beauty makeup line is now on sale. “The collab comes with an exclusive new palette designed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
reviewjournal.com

Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna at Marquee; Chainsmokers top draw at XS

Megan Thee Stallion hosting the official Life is Beautiful after party at Marquee Nightclub was expected. Her performance from the DJ booth was not. The rap star took to center stage at the club at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, performing “Savage,” “WAP” and “Freak Nasty.” Stallion and Dua Lipa were basking in DJ Justin Credible (and big ups for his great stage name) when the unbilled performance was unleashed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The FADER

Dua Lipa announces 2022 tour with Megan Thee Stallion and Caroline Polachek

English pop star Dua Lipa dropped her earth-shaking sophomore album Future Nostalgia in March 2020, just as the pandemic was leaving the world's future very much in doubt. Now, with a vaccine available in North America (and a strict new policy from concert conglomerate Live Nation), pop stars like Lipa are able to start planning out tours again.
CELEBRITIES
9News

Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion team for Denver arena concert

DENVER — Dua Lipa has announced her biggest concert tour to date. The popstar will headline the “Future Nostalgia” tour at large venues across North America beginning next year. The tour will feature support from Megan Thee Stallion and Caroline Polachek. The concert trek is booked to make 28 stops...
DENVER, CO
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy