CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US military investigating Kabul drone strike

By Luis Martinez
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9rJQ_0bv4Cu6400

The U.S. military continues to review the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that it said prevented a car bomb attack on U.S. troops and Afghan civilians at the airport in Kabul, but new questions continue to be raised about the strike in the wake of New York Times interviews with residents and relatives that indicate the driver targeted in the missile strike may have been a worker for an American aid agency.

On Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby would not address specific questions about the drone strike but confirmed that U.S. Central Command is conducting an assessment of that drone strike.

However, it appeared that the CENTCOM assessment might not include sending American investigators into Kabul to get first-hand accounts from neighbors and families.

"I'm not going to get ahead of what CENTCOM is doing with their assessment of that strike," Kirby said at a Pentagon news briefing. "I am not aware of any option that would put investigators on the ground in Kabul to complete their assessment."

Kirby said the air strike had prevented an imminent attack at the airport "and nothing's changed about that view."

"I have nothing to speak today that alters the view, CENTCOM is conducting our assessment, and I think we need to let them finish that work," said Kirby. "We'll be as transparent as we can at the end of it, but I have no additional context to offer today."

The drone strike occurred days after the deadly suicide bombing at the airport, blamed on ISIS-Khorasan. Thirteen American service members and 170 Afghan civilians were killed.

It came at a time when U.S. officials were on high alert that another ISIS-K attack at the airport was imminent.

Accordingly, on Aug. 29, the movements of a white sedan were tracked for hours by U.S. military drones after it left a known ISIS-K safe house and it made its way through various Kabul neighborhoods, according to the New York Times.

The car's movements raised suspicions that it was the vehicle intended to be used in a car bomb attack, as described in ISIS communications intercepted by U.S. intelligence.

After the car's driver parked the vehicle in a residential courtyard, he and another man were spotted loading what appeared to be explosives into the vehicle a U.S. official told ABC News.

That action led military commanders to order that the drone fire a Hellfire missile at the vehicle to prevent what appeared to be the last steps before a car bomb attack on the airport.

U.S. Central Command later said in a statement that it was aware of reports that as many as 10 civilians may have been killed in the strike that it said had "disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport."

"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties," said the statement. "It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further."

The New York Times reported on Friday that interviews with neighbors and relatives indicated that the driver of the vehicle was not affiliated with ISIS but worked for Nutrition and Education International, a California-based NGO.

Additional information suggested the driver had been transporting colleagues to and from work and that an analysis of a security feed showed what the U.S. military interpreted as the loading of explosives may have in fact been the loading of canisters of water to bring home to his family, according to the newspaper.

Asked about the driver's potential links to the NGO, Kirby said he was "not going to get ahead of Central Command's assessment of this airstrike. "

"I think I need to let them complete their work," he added. "As I said earlier, the strike was taken to prevent an imminent threat to the airport."

Days after the drone strike Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had labeled the strike as "righteous" because it had followed protocols intended to prevent civilian casualties.

"We had very good intelligence that ISIS-K was preparing a specific-type vehicle at a specific-type location," Milley said at a Pentagon briefing on Sept. 1.

"We monitored that through various means, and all of the engagement criteria were being met," said Milley. "We went through the same level of rigor that we've done for years, and we took a strike."

"Because there were secondary explosions, there's a reasonable conclusion to be made that there was explosives in that vehicle," said Milley.

"We know from a variety of other means that at least one of those people that were killed was an ISIS facilitator," said Milley. "So were there others killed? Yes, there are others killed. Who they are we don't know. We'll try to sort through all that. But we believe that the procedures at this point -- I don't want to influence the outcome of an investigation -- but at this point, we think that the procedures were correctly followed, and it was a righteous strike."

At a hearing on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that no other country comes close to matching the precautions the United States does to minimize civilian casualties.

Blinken said the drone strike "is being looked at very, very carefully by others in the administration so we understand exactly what happened or didn't happen."

"We know that in the past, civilians have been hurt and killed in these strikes," said Blinken. "And we have to make sure we have in place every possible measure to allow us to continue to use the tool to defend ourselves while avoiding anyone on the civilian side from being hit.

ABC News' Conor Finnegan contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Kabul#Isis#Civilian Casualties#Air Strike#Afghan#American#Pentagon#U S Central Command#Centcom#Isis Khorasan#The New York Times#Ngo#Central Command#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
New York Post

33 US military jets to land in Kabul as 20K remain stranded at airport

Thirty-three US military transport jets are expected to land within the next 24 hours in Kabul, where as many as 20,000 people, including Americans and Afghans, are still waiting to be evacuated. In an attempt to help ramp up the evacuation of Americans, a source told CNN on Monday that...
MILITARY
Marietta Daily Journal

Air Force secretary asks Congress to let him retire aircraft

Less than two months into the job, the secretary of the Air Force has a simple request of Congress: Look past your parochial interests, and let us retire old aircraft. Speaking Monday at the annual Air Force Association conference, Frank Kendall implored lawmakers to stop blocking the retirement of aircraft that won’t be very useful in a potential future fight simply because they are built or based in their home state or district.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

ABC News

400K+
Followers
102K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy