UPDATE: Woman injured after large tree falls onto her car while driving in Lilburn

By Catherine Catoura
 9 days ago

UPDATE (CBS46) — A woman was injured on Monday afternoon after a large tree fell onto Harmony Grove Road in Lilburn.

No one else was inside the car at the time of the incident and neighbors rushed in to help the woman. They say the woman was complaining about her head hurting.

Residents in the area told CBS46 that the tree had visible rot for about a year now and limbs would fall from the tree.

They also told CBS46 that the city had already cut off parts of the tree after receiving complaints.

The local utility company says it will be out again on Tuesday to finish clearing the scene.

Initial story below

______________________________________________________________

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews are working to clear a roadway in Lilburn after it was shut down due to a fallen tree on a power line Monday afternoon.

Around 1:52 p.m., Gwinnett County Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call after reports of a power line down on Harmony Grove Road. A driver on the roadway suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Gwinnett County Police Department reported that Harmony Grove Road between Lost Grove Drive and Grist Stone Drive is temporarily blocked.

Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.

