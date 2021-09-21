CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Localish LA celebrates the 2021 AIDS Walk Los Angeles

ABC7
ABC7
 8 days ago

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, APLA Health is again mounting an online only, digital AIDS Walk Los Angeles . ABC7 is a Grand Sponsor of the event.

DONATE TODAY and your money will be doubled by an anonymous donor! Go to aidswalkla.org/abc7 to double your donation.

You can watch a special presentation of "Localish LA" focused on AIDS Walk LA. Catch the full episode in the video player above or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Roku .

This year, APLA Health has partnered with Ongina to host a weekly online video talk show, "The Walk Show."

Every week Ongina will "walk" participants through weekly challenges, community stories, fundraising tips and much more!

Ongina, a contestant on the inaugural season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," emotionally disclosed her HIV-positive status after winning a challenge on the show.

You can walk in style and celebrate Pride all year long with ABC7 Pride merchandise, and support AIDS Walk Los Angeles!

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the ABC7 Pride Collection to support AIDS Walk Los Angeles. Check out our ABC7 Pride t-shirt , tank top and fanny pack !.

AIDS Walk Los Angeles is the pioneer fundraising walk against HIV. It raises vital funds and builds support and awareness of the continuing need to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Funds raised are a vital lifeline that sustains APLA Health as well as other HIV/AIDS health and support organization beneficiaries.

Since 1985, hundreds of thousands of walkers and supporters have raised nearly $90 million in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles County.

Individuals and teams can register at aidswalkla.org .

You can donate to the PRIDE at ABC7 | Disney PRIDE team here .

The campaign runs through Sunday, October 3.

ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

