UPDATE: Powell Street BART Station Reopens in San Francisco After Fatal Incident

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Powell Street BART Station in San Francisco has reopened after a person was fatally struck by a train, causing major delays systemwide Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

BART officials on Monday said they had “no details on exactly what happened, but it does appear to be a fatal incident involving a train and a person.”

Footage shot by a KPIX 5 cameraman showed the San Francisco Medical Examiner parked outside of one of the station’s closed entrances.

BART officials said the station reopened at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials also said they would be adding more trains to service to try to alleviate delays caused by the station closure and system impact at Powell Street. While normal service is being restored, riders should anticipate some residual delays.

The SFBARTAlert Twitter account first posted about the issue involving a person on the tracks shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The BART Twitter account confirmed the delay 10 minutes later and said that SF Muni was providing mutual assistance for BART riders within San Francisco.

Additionally, BART passengers traveling to the East Bay can board AC Transit buses at the Sales Force Terminal. Riders headed into San Francisco from the East Bay were advised to exit their trains at Embarcadero or Montgomery station and take Muni to Powell station.

BART officials also released a more detailed description of the impacts on service at around 4:20 p.m., saying that the Yellow Antioch-SFO line was currently the only line running through the Transbay Tube. Service on the Red and Green lines in SF has been suspended.

AC Transit posted a link to its trip planner web page via its Twitter account to help commuters get around during the station closure and service delays. The 511.org website also has information on how to get around during transit disruptions.