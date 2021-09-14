CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Powell Street BART Station Reopens in San Francisco After Fatal Incident

 9 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Powell Street BART Station in San Francisco has reopened after a person was fatally struck by a train, causing major delays systemwide Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

BART officials on Monday said they had “no details on exactly what happened, but it does appear to be a fatal incident involving a train and a person.”

Footage shot by a KPIX 5 cameraman showed the San Francisco Medical Examiner parked outside of one of the station’s closed entrances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hu8a0_0bv38FNd00

BART officials said the station reopened at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials also said they would be adding more trains to service to try to alleviate delays caused by the station closure and system impact at Powell Street. While normal service is being restored, riders should anticipate some residual delays.

The SFBARTAlert Twitter account first posted about the issue involving a person on the tracks shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The BART Twitter account confirmed the delay 10 minutes later and said that SF Muni was providing mutual assistance for BART riders within San Francisco.

Additionally, BART passengers traveling to the East Bay can board AC Transit buses at the Sales Force Terminal. Riders headed into San Francisco from the East Bay were advised to exit their trains at Embarcadero or Montgomery station and take Muni to Powell station.

BART officials also released a more detailed description of the impacts on service at around 4:20 p.m., saying that the Yellow Antioch-SFO line was currently the only line running through the Transbay Tube. Service on the Red and Green lines in SF has been suspended.

AC Transit posted a link to its trip planner web page via its Twitter account to help commuters get around during the station closure and service delays. The 511.org website also has information on how to get around during transit disruptions.

San Francisco Chronicle

BART investigating death of passenger at Richmond station

A BART passenger died early Thursday after intentionally walking onto train tracks at the Richmond station, the transit agency said. The person was hit by a train and killed. Alicia Trost, a spokesperson for BART, said an initial review of surveillance footage showed no evidence of foul play. The person was not identified.
RICHMOND, CA
cbslocal.com

San Francisco Police Investigate Friday Fatal Shooting in Hayes Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday night in the city’s Hayes Valley neighborhood that left one person dead. Officers responded to the shooting around 10:45 p.m. near the corner of Grove and Webster streets, police said. Arriving officers found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Powell Station death serves as a grim reminder. BART doors don’t stop for anyone

The death of San Francisco resident Amy Adams last week serves as a reminder: BART doors do not have motion sensors to keep them from closing when something’s in the way. Adams, 41, had boarded a Dublin/Pleasanton train at the Powell Street station a little after 3 p.m. Sept. 13 with her dog, before exiting “at the very last second,” according to a BART press release. The doors closed with her dog on the train, its leash wrapped around Adams’ waist. When the BART train left, Adams was dragged onto the tracks and to her death.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
audacy.com

San Francisco cable cars returning after brief hiatus

The city’s famous cable cars are coming back Saturday after a power outage shut down service for nine days, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Thursday evening. All three lines had only been running full service for five days before a fire suppression system at the agency’s cable car...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

19-Year-Old San Francisco Man Arrested In Series Of Gun Incidents, Including Vehicle Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man was arrested in San Francisco after threatening another man with a gun and investigators connected him to a second case where a victim had a gun pointed at him and a third case in which a suspect fired on a driver from another car, police said Wednesday. The first incident happened on August 6 on the 2800 block of Cesar Chavez Street. San Francisco police said the victim, a 42-year-old man, told officers he was working in his shop when he heard an argument outside and he went to intervene to deescalate the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Woman who died at Powell Street BART station was dragged onto track by dog's leash, authorities say

LATEST Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m. The victim of the tragic San Francisco BART accident was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office Tuesday afternoon, reports KGO. Amy Adams, a 41-year-old San Francisco resident, was at the Powell Street station Monday and stepped onto a Dublin/Pleasanton-bound BART train before being pulled by the train onto the tracks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Woman Dragged By Train to Her Death at Powell Street BART With Dog Leash Caught In Door

A woman was dragged into the BART tracks and killed Monday afternoon in a tragic incident involving a dog leash that was wrapped around her wrist. SFist learned of widespread delays on the BART system late Monday afternoon following a fatality, and a report of a person in the tracks at Powell Street. The incident turned out to be more gruesome and awful than imagined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Person fatally hit by train on BART tracks

(KRON/BCN) – BART officials said it appears a train hit and killed a person on the tracks Monday afternoon at the Powell Street station in San Francisco. At 5:32 p.m. Powell St. Station reopened, and normal train service was restored. The transit agency tweeted that Powell Station closed due to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Fire Stations Pay Tribute to Lives Lost on 9/11

Firefighters and staff at San Francisco's fire stations paid tribute to the hundreds of firefighters lost on the day of the 9/11 attacks and to those who continue to struggle with the physical and mental tolls of that day. The tributes and ceremonies are now a tradition that may last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in San Francisco reopens to the public

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Attention moviegoers in San Francisco: It’s time to grab your popcorn and candy!. Audiences will now be welcome back at the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission in San Francisco. Tickets are now on sale for movies as early as today, September 10:. The theater will be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
