PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over the past 24 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 298 new COVID-19 cases. Among those numbers is a rise in pediatric cases. The bulk of the reported pediatric cases are among school-age kids ages 5 through 12 and ineligible for the COVID vaccine. Over the past 24 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 11 cases among kids 0 to 4, 40 cases among kids 5 to 12 and 22 cases among kids 13 to 18. Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen says so far this month, more than 1,600 cases among children ages 5 through...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO