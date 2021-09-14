CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reflections on the Legacy of Flight 93

By Kelly M. Williams
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago my family visited the Flight 93 Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. There were scores of people there, and we took the walk down the path that directed our eyes to a 20,000 pound boulder that marked the 50 foot hole the airplane had made when it went down. We walked into the memorial and looked back and forth across walls of memorabilia from that day, news clippings, articles found at the crash scene, newscasters recounting the events of the day, presidents of the United States addressing this heroic day. And then you walk up to these phones, pick up the receiver and listen to passengers on Flight 93 leaving answering machine messages for their loved ones. It was bone chilling. You didn’t have to try to cry or conjure emotion. It flowed. You felt it. Their story is our story. It is the story of courage in the face of evil.

