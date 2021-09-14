CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Small Plane Crashes In Palo Alto; Pilot Rescued

 9 days ago

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A small plane crashed in a marsh area near the Palo Alto airport Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the Baylands Nature Preserve adjacent to the airport. Authorities said the pilot, believed to be the only one on board, was rescued from the crash.

A hazmat team has been called out for a large fuel spill, authorities said.

An Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said preliminary information indicated the crash involved a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron which went down after hitting power lines northeast of the Palo Alto Airport.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash, with the NTSB to provide additional updates.

