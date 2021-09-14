Letters to the Editor: Thank You, Falls Church!

After 14 years of service, I am leaving the Falls Church Police Department on Sept. 14. I have been honored to serve The Little City through public safety. I will be moving forward in my career to increase my positive impact elsewhere. Throughout my career, I have been blessed with excellent colleagues who have saved lives with the highest form of bravery. I am honored to have worked with officers such as Greg Johnson and Daniel People who risked their lives to save a young woman’s life who was in harm’s way. Such actions are some of the numerous unheard accounts of the guardians who bring light and hope from darkness and despair.