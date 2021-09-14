CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Walking Through Suffering Together

By Eric Geiger
outreachmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike all pastors, every week I stand in front of a room filled with people who are suffering. Not every person in the room is suffering, but there is suffering in every room. Life batters and bruises. There is grief from death, pain from betrayal, uncertainty about one’s future, and sorrow from a doctor’s prognosis.

outreachmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
kswo.com

Medwatch: Cancer support group does virtual Spirit Walk together

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the Spirit of Survival going virtual this year, a cancer support group decided that they still wanted to do the Spirit Walk as a group. So, they put on their Survivor shirts, tied their tennis shoes, and went for a walk during their weekly meeting.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Caring Together celebrates 20th anniversary of walk for ovarian cancer

Camryn Cooke promises everyone gets a fair shot at winning a prize from the raffle. On Sunday, her prize table was flooded with potential winners. “It’s busy, but you know like I said, it’s so great to be back in person,” Cooke said. “So any type of busyness is better than not being here.”
lifewayresearch.com

COVID-19 Causes a Church Name Change

The pandemic forced churches across the country to make significant changes, but none were quite like the one at Stony Fork Community Church, formerly known as Outbreak Church. After enduring the impact of COVID-19 like most every other congregation, pastor Scott Carroll, along with the elders and staff of Outbreak...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

4 Things That Keep Christians from Sharing the Gospel

And one eternally compelling reason to overcome them. What is it about the gospel that tempts people to feel ashamed? Even the Apostle Paul indicated that some people are going to feel this way (Rom. 1:16). Tim Keller says in his book Romans 1–7 for You that there are four...
RELIGION
parentmap.com

PopUp Story Walk: Drawn Together

Family program, all ages welcome with adult. Where: Wilburton Park to Bellevue Botanical Gardens. Location details: follow the trail starting at Wilburton Park up through the parking lot and into the Bellevue Botanical Gardens. Stroller-friendly trail. ​Get Outdoors. Get Reading!. Please wear masks and socially distance on the path especially...
BELLEVUE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
outreachmagazine.com

Interceding for Afghan Believers

The Both-And Prayers I’m Praying for My Brothers and Sisters. I have tossed and turned, fitful at night, for my Christian brothers and sisters in Afghanistan. I have prayed in that dim stretch of confusion and fatigue and twilight—that place between night and day. I wake up to the moon, still telling the story of darkness that feels like it will last forever, and lifted my voice and my angst to God, tearfully trusting that what he says about the coming dawn is true.
WORLD
outreachmagazine.com

What We Lose When We Don’t Forgive

Over my years of ministry, I’ve seen too many family members and believers who got angry with each other and refused to forgive. They hung on to their hard feelings as if letting go of them would somehow validate someone else’s wrong actions—which is not the intent of forgiveness. I’m arguing with this article, however, that not forgiving others costs us much:
RELIGION
KEYC

Out of the Darkness Walk brings those affected by suicide together

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Out of the Darkness walk took place at Sibley Park and brought together groups of people who have all been affected by suicide. The three kilometer walk made its way down the road and by the river. Those who attended played games, wore beads which showed the type of loss they faced and wore commemorative tee shirts with the names of lost loved ones. Organizers of the event wanted to bring people together to show that they are not alone.
MANKATO, MN
outreachmagazine.com

Why Do We Cry?

“Tears are the soul speaking,” says Linda Douty, a United Methodist spiritual director and author who shares they were taught in spiritual direction school to “always follow the tears.”. Pay attention, she says, to what makes you cry. Although society encourages us to hide our weeping, we may discover that...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians
outreachmagazine.com

Dethroning a Fiefdom in a Church

I have dealt with many church members who have built their fiefdoms inside the local church throughout the years. Sometimes it is a church boss or a well-meaning volunteer, but always a person who has taken their spiritual eyes off what is essential in the church’s life—serving God by serving others.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

The Problem With 4 Types of ‘Itching Ears’

And an Encouragement to Preach the True Word of God. Technology experts have said that humanity is doubling its data creation every 18 months, and clearly one implication is that there is an article online somewhere right now to further validate and affirm anything you already believe or desire to believe. We have seen this tangibly throughout the pandemic—as there are articles citing experts to affirm any view on any subject related to the pandemic that one has already adopted. The explosion of information online makes it increasingly easier to choose a viewpoint and then find someone to validate that viewpoint, rather than researching and studying before forming one’s viewpoint.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

When Life Is Crazy, God Shows Up

God’s Crazy Word Often Comes in the Darkest of Times. Has it ever occurred to you that the events leading up to Jesus’ birth didn’t happen at Christmastime? It’s pretty obvious once you think about it—Christmas didn’t exist yet!—but sometimes we get hung up on talking about the birth of Jesus only during the month of December. But from Mary and Joseph’s point of view, all the craziness unfolding in their lives happened on a regular Tuesday (or whenever). And since God shows up in our lives on regular Tuesdays (or whenever), Jesus’ earthly parents-to-be are awesome models for how to live in crazy faith. So, whether you’re reading this on Christmas or the Fourth of July or Father’s Day or any day ending in y, get in the Christmas spirit with me for the next few minutes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outreachmagazine.com

Planting a Church That Outlives Itself

The church in Antioch no longer exists, but it’s legacy continues today. By all accounts, the church at Antioch described in the Bible was a “good” church, in a hard but rich mission field. The capital of Syria and a major Roman military and trade city by the mid-30s, Antioch was a melting pot of “native Syrians, Jews, Greeks and Romans.” These inhabitants worshipped a mix of deities, and Antioch had seen its share of hostility between religious factions.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
outreachmagazine.com

How Will the Church Respond to a Changing World?

Thanks to the incredible team at Alpha Australia, recently I had the opportunity to teach about communication and media to nearly 200 pastors and church leaders in that country. During two sessions, one of the most interesting conversations we had is how pastors and leaders are exploring new models for church as we emerge from the pandemic.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Faith Deconstruction and the Need for True Shepherds

Reaching a Generation That Is ‘Kissing Christianity Goodbye’. This article originally appeared on MissioAlliance.org and is reposted here by permission. Like many of my colleagues, I have been utterly fascinated and equally devastated by “The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill” podcast hosted by Mike Cosper. Not only is this long-form exposé one of the most well-executed podcasts I have ever listened to, it also pulls back the curtain on what many of us have already felt so deeply in our bones:
outreachmagazine.com

5 Things to Remember About Worship

Music can be a part of worship, but it was never meant to be the heart of it. Wherever I’ve traveled—whether it be Australia, South Africa, India, the UK, Latin America, or somewhere in the United States—I’ve found that worship is almost universally understood to mean singing with a congregation or the music associated with it.
RELIGION
My 1053 WJLT

You Can Walk Through Haunted Ohio Cave With 30,000 LIVE Bats

If you follow me on our website and read my articles, you will find that I write quite a bit about ghosts and the paranormal. It's like country artists say about writing a song, you go with what you know and what you have lived. And yes, I have had a lot of strange encounters with things that had no explanation, or a weak one at best. I guess, just like you, I'm simply trying to find answers and explanations for things that happen in life.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy