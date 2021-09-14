CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Like it or not,' Fort Bragg will be renamed. Now it's just a question of what.

By RACHAEL RILEY The Fayetteville Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT BRAGG — People with ideas on what they think the new name for Fort Bragg should be need to start submitting ideas — sooner than later. Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg’s garrison commander, has spent the week talking with residents about how the process to rename the country’s most populated military installation came about and what’s next. It’s part of a congressional mandate to rebrand all Army installations that are named after Confederate leaders.

Frederick Shipley
9d ago

No matter what Hudson and his supposed committee decide, my birth certificate will proudly read Fort Bragg. Hope this same group has a clue on how much the taxpayers are footing the bill for this sham.

Andy Sh@&$y
9d ago

What would be truly hilarious about all this work that black society is putting into rewriting history would be in about another hundred years America’s primary language will end up being Spanish instead of English because America and Mexico finally merged together. So, ALL this work will have been for nothing and it will serve those who are pushing this issue right.

Arlene Taylor Gaither
9d ago

This is insane. My Dad was a Pearl Harbor Survivor who fought in The Army “Wolfhounds” in WWII. He was discharged at Fort Bragg and his cast hand is on the Veteran Memorial Wall in Fayetteville. Most people know nothing about The name Fort Bragg having anything to do with slavery. First it was remove The word God from public and now it’s all about slavery. Can’t people find anything to do but sit around and cause grief? what’s next????

