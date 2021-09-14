Met Gala 2021: See standout looks from Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Lil Nas X and more

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of fashion's biggest nights is back.
This year's event was centered around the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
"We called the dress code this time — American independence. And we really want people to have fun and enjoy dressing up again," Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala honorary chair Anna Wintour told "Good Morning America's" co-anchor, Robin Roberts.
Co-chairing with Wintour is a panel of iconic Gen Z and millennial notables including Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.
With COVID-19 protocols in place, some of today's biggest stars have gathered in the Big Apple -- all in the name of fashion.
Ahead, see some of the most standout looks of the night, and be sure to check back often for more.
The Grammy award-winning singer channeled Marilyn Monroe and old Hollywood glamour in an extravagant tulle Oscar de la Renta look paired with Cartier jewels.
Ciara
The "Level Up" singer "one, two stepped" onto the Met Gala carpet wearing a vibrant sequined green football-inspired Dundas dress inspired by husband Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks jersey. She also rocked Wilson's Super Bowl ring.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner dazzled in a sheer, crystal-adorned Givenchy gown and bodysuit.
Rihanna
Rihanna closed down the Met Gala carpet in an oversized Balenciaga overcoat, chic beanie and jewels.
Megan Fox
Fox sizzled in a shiny red Dundas gown that featured gorgeous beading, cutouts and a high leg slit.
Megan Rapinoe
The star athlete wore an American-themed red suit along with a blue blouse that featured white stars by Sergio Hudson.
Lorde
The singer posed in a regal-like open cardigan and matching skirt by Bode and finished off her look with a jeweled crown.
Taraji P. Henson
Styled by Jason Bolden, Henson gave fans a dazzling Moschino moment to remember.
Megan Thee Stallion
The "Savage" rapper wowed in a dreamy Coach mermaid-style dress.
Debbie Harry
In line with this year's theme, Debbie Harry wore a custom Zac Posen look that included a striped red and white skirt and denim top.
Kate Hudson
The actress was pretty in pink wearing a bralette, skirt and feathered cape by Michael Kors.
Gigi Hadid
The supermodel and new mother debuted a red updo which contrasted perfectly with her white and black Prada gown.
Emily Blunt
Blunt wore an angelic Miu Miu ensemble that was bright and beautiful.
Kim Kardashian
The reality star and businesswoman appeared faceless in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga look.
Simone Biles
The star gymnast shined in a shimmering, 88-pound gown by Area.
Jennifer Lopez
The singer and actress went with a Western-style ensemble crafted by Ralph Lauren.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC wore a statement-making white and red look by Brother Vellies that read "tax the rich."
Tracee Ellis Ross
The "Blackish" star wore a luxurious blue gown from Balenciaga's fall/winter 2021 couture collection.
Serena Williams
The tennis star wore a stunning lace bodysuit and feathered cape by Gucci.
Lil' Nas X
The rapper dazzled in an amazing gilded Versace cape and jumpsuit.
Iman
The legendary model glowed in an extraordinary Harris Reed x Dolce & Gabbana.
Yara Shahidi
Inspired by the late iconic entertainer Josephine Baker, Shahidi posed for the cameras wearing an elegant Christian Dior look.
Naomi Osaka
Osaka was amazing in a lovely Louis Vuitton look coupled with rouge eyeshadow and lipstick.
Jennifer Hudson
Hudson dominated attention in a fiery red look by AZ Factory.
Ilana Glazer
The "Broad City" star, who is also co-hosting Vogue's first livestream for the Met Gala, wore a gorgeous printed Aliétte gown that featured fabulous frilly feathered sleeves.
Keke Palmer
The actress and co-host of Vogue's livestream for the event shined in a dazzling floor-length Sergio Hudson gown and beautiful, voluminous hair.
Anna Wintour
Vogue's editor-in-chief wore a printed dress full of vibrant flowers by Oscar de la Renta.
Carolyn B. Maloney
Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney turned heads in a statement-making dress that called for "Equal Rights for Women."
Timothée Chalamet
The actor sported a white Haider Ackermann suit, long socks and Converse Chuck Taylors.
Amanda Gorman
Gorman was stunning in a mesmerizing blue Vera Wang gown with a sparkling sheer train.
Dan Levy
Levy posed in a globe-like inspired look by Loewe.
Ella Emhoff
Model Ella Emhoff was ravishing in an Adidas by Stella McCartney look.
After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
Venus Wiliams knows her fashion. The tennis ace and designer has always had an eye for great style, so when it came time to plot out her look for this year’s Met Gala, she wanted a collaborator as attuned to the industry and its history. Enter, Prabal Gurung. The designer, whose spring/summer 2020 “Who Gets to Be American” sashes are a highlight of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, teamed up with Williams to create an exquisite crimson silk faille and duchesse satin gown with a flowing train. The piece would stand out at any event, but Williams felt it was ideal for the Met. “As a designer myself, working with a visionary like Prabal was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t be happier with how the dress turned out,” she shared post-event.
