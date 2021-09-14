CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Met Gala 2021: See standout looks from Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Lil Nas X and more

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates
GMA
GMA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvUBd_0bv0W2fh00

Met Gala Monday is finally here again.

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of fashion's biggest nights is back.

This year's event was centered around the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

"We called the dress code this time — American independence. And we really want people to have fun and enjoy dressing up again," Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala honorary chair Anna Wintour told "Good Morning America's" co-anchor, Robin Roberts.

Co-chairing with Wintour is a panel of iconic Gen Z and millennial notables including Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, some of today's biggest stars have gathered in the Big Apple -- all in the name of fashion.

Ahead, see some of the most standout looks of the night, and be sure to check back often for more.

MORE: Met Gala 2021: What to know about fashion's biggest night, COVID-19 protocols and more

Billie Eilish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUkCN_0bv0W2fh00
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images - PHOTO: Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The Grammy award-winning singer channeled Marilyn Monroe and old Hollywood glamour in an extravagant tulle Oscar de la Renta look paired with Cartier jewels.

Ciara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQBzL_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ciara attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The "Level Up" singer "one, two stepped" onto the Met Gala carpet wearing a vibrant sequined green football-inspired Dundas dress inspired by husband Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks jersey. She also rocked Wilson's Super Bowl ring.

Kendall Jenner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfXcw_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kendall Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art," Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City.

Jenner dazzled in a sheer, crystal-adorned Givenchy gown and bodysuit.

Rihanna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hg9l_0bv0W2fh00
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images - PHOTO: Rihanna attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City.

Rihanna closed down the Met Gala carpet in an oversized Balenciaga overcoat, chic beanie and jewels.

Megan Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtHhe_0bv0W2fh00
Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Megan Fox attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Fox sizzled in a shiny red Dundas gown that featured gorgeous beading, cutouts and a high leg slit.

Megan Rapinoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hV8ME_0bv0W2fh00
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/ - PHOTO: Megan Rapinoe attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The star athlete wore an American-themed red suit along with a blue blouse that featured white stars by Sergio Hudson.

Lorde

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhtuv_0bv0W2fh00
Matt Baron/Rex via Shutterstock - PHOTO: Lorde attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Sept. 13, 2021.

The singer posed in a regal-like open cardigan and matching skirt by Bode and finished off her look with a jeweled crown.

Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsplN_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Taraji P. Henson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Styled by Jason Bolden, Henson gave fans a dazzling Moschino moment to remember.

Megan Thee Stallion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkzEG_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The "Savage" rapper wowed in a dreamy Coach mermaid-style dress.

Debbie Harry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVTPq_0bv0W2fh00
Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Debbie Harry attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

In line with this year's theme, Debbie Harry wore a custom Zac Posen look that included a striped red and white skirt and denim top.

Kate Hudson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yvCo_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kate Hudson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, New York.

The actress was pretty in pink wearing a bralette, skirt and feathered cape by Michael Kors.

Gigi Hadid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3vxI_0bv0W2fh00
Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Gigi Hadid attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The supermodel and new mother debuted a red updo which contrasted perfectly with her white and black Prada gown.

Emily Blunt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmTZz_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Emily Blunt attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Blunt wore an angelic Miu Miu ensemble that was bright and beautiful.

Kim Kardashian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2SAi_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The reality star and businesswoman appeared faceless in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga look.

Simone Biles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrXhC_0bv0W2fh00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock - PHOTO: Simone Biles attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, Sept. 13, 2021.

The star gymnast shined in a shimmering, 88-pound gown by Area.

Jennifer Lopez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vvxs_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The singer and actress went with a Western-style ensemble crafted by Ralph Lauren.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnkAR_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and designer Aurora James attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

AOC wore a statement-making white and red look by Brother Vellies that read "tax the rich."

Tracee Ellis Ross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyDiu_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The "Blackish" star wore a luxurious blue gown from Balenciaga's fall/winter 2021 couture collection.

Serena Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCTDA_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Serena Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The tennis star wore a stunning lace bodysuit and feathered cape by Gucci.

Lil' Nas X

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nhly_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lil Nax X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AG1dM_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The rapper dazzled in an amazing gilded Versace cape and jumpsuit.

Iman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDJTV_0bv0W2fh00
John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images - PHOTO: Iman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The legendary model glowed in an extraordinary Harris Reed x Dolce & Gabbana.

Yara Shahidi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIcVE_0bv0W2fh00
Evan Agostini/Invision via AP - PHOTO: Yara Shahidi attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Inspired by the late iconic entertainer Josephine Baker, Shahidi posed for the cameras wearing an elegant Christian Dior look.

Naomi Osaka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRVeN_0bv0W2fh00
Evan Agostini/Invision via AP - PHOTO: Naomi Osaka attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Osaka was amazing in a lovely Louis Vuitton look coupled with rouge eyeshadow and lipstick.

Jennifer Hudson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tbohs_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Jennifer Hudson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Hudson dominated attention in a fiery red look by AZ Factory.

Ilana Glazer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjNbl_0bv0W2fh00
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ilana Glazer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The "Broad City" star, who is also co-hosting Vogue's first livestream for the Met Gala, wore a gorgeous printed Aliétte gown that featured fabulous frilly feathered sleeves.

Keke Palmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoYbZ_0bv0W2fh00
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images - PHOTO: Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The actress and co-host of Vogue's livestream for the event shined in a dazzling floor-length Sergio Hudson gown and beautiful, voluminous hair.

Anna Wintour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrVu9_0bv0W2fh00
Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Anna Wintour attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Vogue's editor-in-chief wore a printed dress full of vibrant flowers by Oscar de la Renta.

Carolyn B. Maloney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5SXV_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Carolyn Maloney attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney turned heads in a statement-making dress that called for "Equal Rights for Women."

Timothée Chalamet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGWRt_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Timothee Chalamet attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The actor sported a white Haider Ackermann suit, long socks and Converse Chuck Taylors.

Amanda Gorman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTx2s_0bv0W2fh00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Amanda Gorman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Gorman was stunning in a mesmerizing blue Vera Wang gown with a sparkling sheer train.

Dan Levy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4RjH_0bv0W2fh00
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images - PHOTO: Dan Levy attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Levy posed in a globe-like inspired look by Loewe.

Ella Emhoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtqqy_0bv0W2fh00
Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ella Emhoff attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Model Ella Emhoff was ravishing in an Adidas by Stella McCartney look.

Comments / 1

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Iman
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ciara
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Nas
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Timothee Chalamet
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Megan Thee Stallion Looks Like An Old Hollywood Star At The Met Gala

Texas girls do it better, and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 Met Gala look proved that for any doubters. The Houston native fit right in on the red carpet in New York City on Sept. 13 and slayed on the steps of the Met Museum. From the first glance eagle-eyed fans got of the “Savage” singer’s look outside of the Mark Hotel to her finally arriving on the red carpet, her look turned heads wherever she went.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Fashion Designer#American#Seattle Seahawks#The Met Museum
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Most Memorable Looks from Anya Taylor-Joy to Billy Porter

After a 2020 awards show where the nominees appeared virtually, the Emmy Awards are back and in person this year. Taking place at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, the red carpet parade started at 3 p.m. PT with early arrivals including The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer in a purple Christian Siriano gown, Rita Wilson in Tom Ford and SNL‘s Bowen Yang in silver platform heels. Among the night’s trends: bright, bold colors, especially neon yellows worn by Kaley Cuoco, Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy, and brilliant pink hues seen on Angela Bassett, Uzo Aduba and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kerry Washington’s Silky Corset Gown Elevates One of 2021’s Biggest Trends at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington turned one of 2021’s biggest trends into a red carpet moment at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards. The “Scandal” actress tapped Law roach to help her style her ensemble for the evening, arriving at the show in Los Angeles in glam attire. The look, custom courtesy of Etro, featured a cowl neck, floor-sweeping hem and a cinched corset waist; the entirety of the design was formed from a silky glacier blue fabric for a glam appeal. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Venus Williams and Prabal Gurung Brought Cinematic Glamour to the Met Gala

Venus Wiliams knows her fashion. The tennis ace and designer has always had an eye for great style, so when it came time to plot out her look for this year’s Met Gala, she wanted a collaborator as attuned to the industry and its history. Enter, Prabal Gurung. The designer, whose spring/summer 2020 “Who Gets to Be American” sashes are a highlight of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, teamed up with Williams to create an exquisite crimson silk faille and duchesse satin gown with a flowing train. The piece would stand out at any event, but Williams felt it was ideal for the Met. “As a designer myself, working with a visionary like Prabal was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t be happier with how the dress turned out,” she shared post-event.
TENNIS
Variety

Bright Colors, Bold Choices Reign on the Emmys Red Carpet

If there was any doubt about the excitement about a post-pandemic re-emergence and the return of the Emmys to a live, in-person show, look no further than Sunday’s red carpet and its joyful riot of color. With a limited guest list and a full vaccination mandate in place, attendees stepped out in every shade of the rainbow— and with nary a mask in sight. From Kenan Thompson’s candy-floss pink suit and matching bow tie to Seth Rogen’s orange blazer, the menswear represented some of the most adventurous choices at the show. Velvet tuxes also had a moment, with Bo Burnham in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Says Her Met Gala Beauty Look Is Inspired by Holiday Barbie, but We See Marilyn Monroe, Too

The Super Bowl of beauty is here — the 2021 Met Gala has officially kicked off, and it's stacking up to be everything we were hoping for and more. Especially now that Billie Eilish has arrived. The Happier Than Ever singer arrived in a larger-than-life blush ballgown with her newly chopped bob haircut and Old Hollywood glam-inspired makeup that screamed Marylin Monroe to us, but apparently, her inspiration came from somewhere else.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chalamet turn heads at Met Gala

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Timothée Chalamet, Elliot Page, Jennifer Hudson among the stars lighting up the red carpet at the annual Met Gala fashion parade (Sept. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8e1fc8c7a00943309600cd678cec2df8.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

GMA

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy