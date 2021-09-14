Met Gala 2021: See standout looks from Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Lil Nas X and more

Met Gala Monday is finally here again.

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of fashion's biggest nights is back.

This year's event was centered around the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

"We called the dress code this time — American independence. And we really want people to have fun and enjoy dressing up again," Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala honorary chair Anna Wintour told "Good Morning America's" co-anchor, Robin Roberts.

Co-chairing with Wintour is a panel of iconic Gen Z and millennial notables including Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, some of today's biggest stars have gathered in the Big Apple -- all in the name of fashion.

Ahead, see some of the most standout looks of the night, and be sure to check back often for more.

Billie Eilish

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images - PHOTO: Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The Grammy award-winning singer channeled Marilyn Monroe and old Hollywood glamour in an extravagant tulle Oscar de la Renta look paired with Cartier jewels.

Ciara

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ciara attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The "Level Up" singer "one, two stepped" onto the Met Gala carpet wearing a vibrant sequined green football-inspired Dundas dress inspired by husband Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks jersey. She also rocked Wilson's Super Bowl ring.

Kendall Jenner

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kendall Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art," Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City.

Jenner dazzled in a sheer, crystal-adorned Givenchy gown and bodysuit.

Rihanna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images - PHOTO: Rihanna attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City.

Rihanna closed down the Met Gala carpet in an oversized Balenciaga overcoat, chic beanie and jewels.

Megan Fox

Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Megan Fox attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Fox sizzled in a shiny red Dundas gown that featured gorgeous beading, cutouts and a high leg slit.

Megan Rapinoe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/ - PHOTO: Megan Rapinoe attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The star athlete wore an American-themed red suit along with a blue blouse that featured white stars by Sergio Hudson.

Lorde

Matt Baron/Rex via Shutterstock - PHOTO: Lorde attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Sept. 13, 2021.

The singer posed in a regal-like open cardigan and matching skirt by Bode and finished off her look with a jeweled crown.

Taraji P. Henson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Taraji P. Henson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Styled by Jason Bolden, Henson gave fans a dazzling Moschino moment to remember.

Megan Thee Stallion

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The "Savage" rapper wowed in a dreamy Coach mermaid-style dress.

Debbie Harry

Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Debbie Harry attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

In line with this year's theme, Debbie Harry wore a custom Zac Posen look that included a striped red and white skirt and denim top.

Kate Hudson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kate Hudson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, New York.

The actress was pretty in pink wearing a bralette, skirt and feathered cape by Michael Kors.

Gigi Hadid

Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Gigi Hadid attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The supermodel and new mother debuted a red updo which contrasted perfectly with her white and black Prada gown.

Emily Blunt

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Emily Blunt attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Blunt wore an angelic Miu Miu ensemble that was bright and beautiful.

Kim Kardashian

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The reality star and businesswoman appeared faceless in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga look.

Simone Biles

Matt Baron/Shutterstock - PHOTO: Simone Biles attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, Sept. 13, 2021.

The star gymnast shined in a shimmering, 88-pound gown by Area.

Jennifer Lopez

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The singer and actress went with a Western-style ensemble crafted by Ralph Lauren.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and designer Aurora James attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

AOC wore a statement-making white and red look by Brother Vellies that read "tax the rich."

Tracee Ellis Ross

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The "Blackish" star wore a luxurious blue gown from Balenciaga's fall/winter 2021 couture collection.

Serena Williams

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Serena Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The tennis star wore a stunning lace bodysuit and feathered cape by Gucci.

Lil' Nas X

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lil Nax X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The rapper dazzled in an amazing gilded Versace cape and jumpsuit.

Iman

John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images - PHOTO: Iman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The legendary model glowed in an extraordinary Harris Reed x Dolce & Gabbana.

Yara Shahidi

Evan Agostini/Invision via AP - PHOTO: Yara Shahidi attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Inspired by the late iconic entertainer Josephine Baker, Shahidi posed for the cameras wearing an elegant Christian Dior look.

Naomi Osaka

Evan Agostini/Invision via AP - PHOTO: Naomi Osaka attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Osaka was amazing in a lovely Louis Vuitton look coupled with rouge eyeshadow and lipstick.

Jennifer Hudson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Jennifer Hudson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Hudson dominated attention in a fiery red look by AZ Factory.

Ilana Glazer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ilana Glazer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The "Broad City" star, who is also co-hosting Vogue's first livestream for the Met Gala, wore a gorgeous printed Aliétte gown that featured fabulous frilly feathered sleeves.

Keke Palmer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images - PHOTO: Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The actress and co-host of Vogue's livestream for the event shined in a dazzling floor-length Sergio Hudson gown and beautiful, voluminous hair.

Anna Wintour

Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Anna Wintour attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Vogue's editor-in-chief wore a printed dress full of vibrant flowers by Oscar de la Renta.

Carolyn B. Maloney

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Carolyn Maloney attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney turned heads in a statement-making dress that called for "Equal Rights for Women."

Timothée Chalamet

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Timothee Chalamet attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

The actor sported a white Haider Ackermann suit, long socks and Converse Chuck Taylors.

Amanda Gorman

Mike Coppola/Getty Images - PHOTO: Amanda Gorman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Gorman was stunning in a mesmerizing blue Vera Wang gown with a sparkling sheer train.

Dan Levy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images - PHOTO: Dan Levy attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Levy posed in a globe-like inspired look by Loewe.

Ella Emhoff

Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ella Emhoff attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

Model Ella Emhoff was ravishing in an Adidas by Stella McCartney look.