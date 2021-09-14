Local man charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing pickup truck
POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man was arrested on Friday after police say he stole a man’s pickup truck. Marcus Lee Steed, of Chubbuck, was arrested and charged with felony grand theft after police observed him attempting to load a dryer from Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Pocatello into the back of a stolen pickup truck on Friday, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.www.idahostatejournal.com
Comments / 0