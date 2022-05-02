Met Gala Best Dressed: See the Most Memorable Looks From the Past Decade

Over the past decade, some of your favorite celebrities have seriously stunned on the Met Gala red carpet .

While it's unclear *who* exactly will show up to this year's event, chances are it'll be star-studded. The most successful outfits always stick to the theme and choose to go big, while others should have just stayed home . (Sorry, not sorry!)

This time around, the theme for the white-tie event is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" with a focus on "Gilded Glamour." This is the second exhibition of the two-part event following "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," which opened in September 2021

"We very consciously wanted this to be a celebration of the American fashion community, which suffered so much during the pandemic, " Andrew Bolton , the curator for the Costume Institute, told The New York Times before the 2021 Met Gala. "I think American fashion is undergoing a renaissance, with young American designers at the vanguard of discussions around diversity, inclusion, sustainability and conscious creativity. I find it incredibly exciting."

He added, "I've been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around the issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity and I'm just finding their work very, very self-reflective."

Back in 2018, the theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Rihanna looked gorgeous in a crystal-encrusted gown with a massive papal crown that made our jaws drop, while Katy Perry 's larger-than-life angel wings made her look ready to take flight. And who could forget Cardi B 's stunning maternity look from when she was pregnant with baby No. 1. The rapper donned a cream gown covered in colored jewels, plus a huge headpiece that made her look like a true queen. Stunning!

Every year seems bigger than the next and there are always major celebrities on Anna Wintour 's invite list. With that much star power, it comes as no surprise that there have been many red carpet looks we'll never forget.

Scroll through the gallery below to relive the best Met Gala ensembles over the past 10 years!