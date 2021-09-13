Militia Leader Sentenced To 53 Years In Federal Prison For Bloomington Mosque Bombing
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A leader of an anti-government militia group who bombed a mosque in Bloomington four years ago faces 53 years in federal prison. Emily Hari, formerly known as Michael during her trial, was convicted on five counts in connection to the attack in which she and two other co-defendants threw a pipe bomb into an imam’s office at Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in August 2017.minnesota.cbslocal.com
