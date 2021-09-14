CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sunshine prevails this week with a couple small opportunities for rain midweek

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Click HERE for your local weather and forecast video

www.newswest9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In North Dakota

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In North Dakota

It’s no secret whatsoever that it can be a little chilly – to say it nicely – here in North Dakota. Typical winter temperatures are below freezing and sometimes stormy, so it’s no surprise to hear that the Farmer’s Almanac has forecasted more of the same for this coming winter. Okay, alright – there’s no […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In North Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
ENVIRONMENT
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances return next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are going to have warmer conditions. Today, we will have a high of 87 with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to increase towards the end of the day. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 54 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we are looking at highs in the low-90s. We will continue to have partly cloudy skies and southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday and Sunday are looking similar. Both days will have a high of 92 and lows in the mid to low-60s. However, by the beginning of next week, our weather pattern looks to change. Storm chances look to return by Monday night, heading into Tuesday. Rain chances will stick around for the majority of next week.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy