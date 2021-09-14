CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc (LTH) Files Registration Statement for Proposed IPO

 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LTH) announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Life Time intends to apply to list its common stock on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LTH".

