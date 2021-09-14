Veoneer (VNE) says it's evaluating $37 per share offer from Qualcomm (QCOM)
The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB) today confirmed that it has received an updated non-binding proposal from Qualcomm Incorporated (Nasdaq: QCOM) providing for the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Veoneer at a price of $37.00 per share in cash, following Qualcomm's public announcement of a proposal on August 5, 2021.
