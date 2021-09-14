CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veoneer (VNE) says it's evaluating $37 per share offer from Qualcomm (QCOM)

 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB) today confirmed that it has received an updated non-binding proposal from Qualcomm Incorporated (Nasdaq: QCOM) providing for the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Veoneer at a price of $37.00 per share in cash, following Qualcomm’s public announcement of a proposal on August 5, 2021.

StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) Prices $500M Senior Note Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC (the "Issuer") has agreed to sell $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Notes Offering"). The Notes Offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021.
The Motley Fool

Microsoft Pledges $60 Billion in Share Buybacks -- Here Are 4 Other Stocks It Could Buy Instead

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) recently announced a dividend hike and a new $60 billion share repurchase program. The software giant is a cash cow, and is committed to returning excess cash to shareholders. But what else could it buy? In this Motley Fool Live video segment from The Five recorded on Sept. 15, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall, Toby Bordelon, and Nicholas Rossolillo discuss four other companies Microsoft could acquire instead of repurchasing its own stock.
Benzinga

Veoneer Shares Pop As Qualcomm Beats Magna's Takeover Offer: Bloomberg

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) has made a bid to acquire automotive technology company Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) for over $4 billion, beating Magna International Inc's (NYSE:MGA), Bloomberg reports. Magna offered $31.25-a-share for Veoneer in July. The chipmaker confidentially formalized its offer of $37 a share as it strived to expand beyond smartphones.
StreetInsider.com

Tigress Financial Partners Reiterates Buy Rating on Qualcomm (QCOM), Sets $195 PT

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating and initiated a $195.00 price target on Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) Files For up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) has filed for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, providing our customers, most of whom are leading MNOs, with critical infrastructure that facilitates mobile communications coverage and connectivity for 596 million people in emerging markets, across three regions and nine countries. We are the largest independent multinational emerging-market-only tower operator and one of the largest independent multinational tower operators globally, in each case by tower count. As of June 30, 2021, we operated 30,207 Towers across five countries in Africa, three countries in Latin America and one country in the Middle East. We are the largest tower operator in six of the nine markets in which we operate and we are the only independent tower operator of scale in five of these markets."
StreetInsider.com

Reklaim CEO Interviewed on SNN Network

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Killi rebranded as Reklaim on September 9th to align its brand more directly with its mission of allowing consumers to reclaim their data. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23,...
StreetInsider.com

Lam Research (LRCX) Raises Quarterly Dividend 15.4% to $1.50; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, or $6 annualized. This is a 15.4% increase from the prior dividend of $1.30. The dividend will...
StreetInsider.com

Cigna names new CEO of pharmacy benefit management business

(Reuters) -U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday named company veteran Eric Palmer as president and chief executive officer of its Evernorth health services unit that primarily houses its pharmacy benefit management business. The appointment comes as the health services unit, which was rebranded last September to Evernorth, has shown...
StreetInsider.com

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Announces Cash Tender Offer for Remaining 49.99% Interest in Zardoya Otis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, today announced a tender offer through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U., for all of the shares it does not currently own of Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis" or the "Company") for an offer price of €7.00 in cash, with the intention to delist Zardoya Otis subsequent to the tender. The offer price represents a premium of 28.9% to the Company's 1-month volume weighted average price implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.3 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Target (TGT) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target (NYSE: TGT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
StreetInsider.com

Sovos Brands (SOVO) Prices 23.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,334,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SOVO.” The initial public offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Prices 8.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the pricing of initial public offering of 8,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. Brilliant Earth have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,249,999 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price.
StreetInsider.com

Darden Restaurants (DRI) Tops Q1 EPS by 11c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) reported Q1 EPS of $1.76, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $1.65. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.31 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Awarded Significant Contract

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) (“Exterran” or the “Company”) today offered a commercial update. The Company has been awarded a new Contract Operations project for our Exterran Water Solutions business at a similar value to the project the Company announced earlier this year. With this new water project, water will now comprise over 25% of the total Company’s Contract Operations backlog. This new contract was included in the Company’s previously communicated multi-year forecast.
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts SoFi (SOFI) at Buy and Sees Over 60% Upside

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst John Hecht started the research coverage of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) with a Buy rating and a $25.00 per share price target. This is the fourth 'Buy' rating SOFI has...
StreetInsider.com

B. Riley Financial (RILY) Announces Tender Offer to Buy 2M ADS of DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), through its wholly owned subsidiary, B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("Purchaser" and together, "B. Riley"), today commenced its previously announced cash tender offer for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: DDI) ("DDI"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games.
StreetInsider.com

H.B. Fuller (FUL) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.79, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $827 million versus the consensus estimate of $797.48 million. Planning Assumptions:. Based on current assumptions, we have increased our estimated full-year revenue guidance. Full-year revenue growth is...
