Michael Jordan Told Baseball Teammates From Bathroom Toni Kukoc Would Hit Game-Winner Against Knicks After Scottie Pippen Refused to Go In: ‘I Told Them You Don’t Have to Tell Me, Kukoc Is Going to Take the Shot and They’re Going to Win, I Predicted the Whole Scenario’

It goes without saying that the Chicago Bulls were the most dominant team in professional, and arguably even in all of sports, during the ‘90s. When many people think about the Bulls of that era, Michael Jordan is likely the first person that comes to mind. However, the NBA franchise also had a number of firm role players like Croatia native Toni Kukoc, who was recently elected to the National Basketball Hall of Fame. The veteran player, who also appeared on ESPN’s The Last Dance, seems to have enjoyed playing with his teammates, and he actually named Scottie Pippen as his favorite teammate over Jordan.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO