BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones has been playing football for the majority of his life. He’s thrown a ton of passes — and touchdowns — over the years and now he’s looking forward to doing the same at the highest level of the game. The 23-year-old is at the top of the world at the moment. Jones played his college ball at the biggest football school in the country and is fresh off an undefeated championship season where he dominated through the air. He’s now the franchise quarterback of the New England Patriots and is getting set for his NFL debut...

