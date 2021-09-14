CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: Storm Threat Tuesday Afternoon

By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be windy and warm on Tuesday with afternoon storms developing ahead of the approaching cold front.

(Credit: CBS 2)

(Credit: CBS 2)

The storm chance is 30 percent, so not all areas will receive shower and thunderstorm activity. The best chance would be east of I-57.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Any storms that form have the potential to create damaging winds and hail.

The high for Tuesday is 88.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Cooler air settles in for Wednesday behind the front, for a high of 78. But that doesn’t last. Warming trend on the way for the weekend.

The high for Thursday is 82.

