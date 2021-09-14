Chicago Weather: Storm Threat Tuesday Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be windy and warm on Tuesday with afternoon storms developing ahead of the approaching cold front.

The storm chance is 30 percent, so not all areas will receive shower and thunderstorm activity. The best chance would be east of I-57.

Any storms that form have the potential to create damaging winds and hail.

The high for Tuesday is 88.

Cooler air settles in for Wednesday behind the front, for a high of 78. But that doesn’t last. Warming trend on the way for the weekend.

The high for Thursday is 82.