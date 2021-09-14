R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks: Baby Keem, Mozzy, Tems & More

My hope is this finds you well and filled to the gills with BBQ. Also my prayers to anyone who suffered loss or hardship after Hurricane Ida. Prayers are in the air. Most recently NYC Hip Hop saw what I would equal its “Hip Hop Super Bowl.” The format Verzuz, created by super producers Timbaland and Swiss Beats that showcases two artists playing 20 playing of their hits back to back, had its biggest moment to NYC hip hop fans. Live at Madison Square Garden, two legendary rap crews, Yonkers The Lox, comprised of artists Jadakiss, Sheik Looch, and Styles P, went against Harlem’s own Dip Set, comprised of artists Cam’Ron, Juelez Santana and Jim Jones. The Garden was almost sold out. Luminaries of hip hop, sports, and entertainment were in the audience. It was one of those moments as a hip hop fan you were glued to your seats watching this live on Triller or IG Live.

