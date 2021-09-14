CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks: Baby Keem, Mozzy, Tems & More

By Cydney Lee, Neena Rouhani
Billboard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a fun-filled and music-filled week, from debut album drops, to New York Fashion Week and the MTV Video Music Awards. We've got all the music you need to start this week on a high note, whether it's gritty West Coast storytelling by Mozzy or hip-swaying Afro-fusion from Nigerian up-and-comer Tems.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
Rolling Stone

After 50 Years, a Gospel-Soul Legend (Finally) Gets His Due

“About five years ago, they told me that Kanye West was sampling — I had never heard the term — my music. And I said, ‘Well, I hope he likes it.’ I thought they meant he was listening to it,” Pastor T.L. Barrett tells Rolling Stone. “But my record company said, ‘No, it’s on his album. They want to use two of your songs.’ And it just took off like a rocket.” A famed Chicago preacher, civil rights activist, community organizer, power broker and — among a small congregation of music fans — a significant yet largely unknown gospel artist, Barrett...
MUSIC
Billboard

Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch & More Honored at 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Kobalt Music Publishing won for publisher of the year. Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, producer Metro Boomin and Kobalt Music Publishing were honored at the 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Monday (Sept 20). Doja Cat’s breakthrough smash “Say So” was named song of the year at the virtual event. The TikTok-assisted...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pia Mia
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Mozzy
2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: AZ, Baby Keem, Common, Yebba & More

Fresh off celebrating five straight years, we’re still going strong in catching you up on the best new music with the 261st installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I ran with a light mix of AZ for finally releasing Doe Or Die II, Baby Keem for his The Melodic Blue debut, and Common for A Beautiful Revolution, pt.2.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Tems#Afro#Nigerian#Success#Syd Smino#King Combs#Untreated Trauma
XXL Mag

Baby Keem, AZ, Ralo and More – New Projects This Week

The weather is cooling off, but that hasn't fazed the rap scene very much as hip-hop continues to deliver fire new music for fans to vibe out to. First up, Baby Keem's highly anticipated new album, The Melodic Blue, has arrived following the release of the singles "Durag Activity" featuring Travis Scott and "Family Ties" with Keem's older cousin, Kendrick Lamar. One day prior to the LP's official arrival, a snippet of the former 2020 XXL Freshman and K-Dot's other joint record, "Range Brothers," began circulating online, giving fans a sneak peak of what to expect from the full-length project. Altogether, the LP has 16 tracks, which contain Keem's esoteric bars and oftentimes quick-tongued flow.
CELEBRITIES
The Breakfast Club

Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Drop "Range Brothers"

After registering a slew of new songs with ASCAP earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar added fuel to the rumor mill that his upcoming album is on the way. However, these days, K. Dot seems to be more focused on making his artists hot instead of dropping his fifth studio album.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Baby Keem Debuts “Issues” On ‘The Tonight Show’

In just a matter of a few hours, Baby Keem will release his major-label debut album, The Melodic Blue. It’s a project that the Vegas-bred rapper has spent the better part of a year working on and one that follows up 2019 his breakout project, Die For My B*tch. However, before The Melodic Blue arrives, Keem unveils a new song through a new performance.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Album: Baby Keem ‘the melodic blue’

It’s been a long-time coming, but Baby Keem finally shares his major label debut, the melodic blue. Released via Kendrick Lamar’s new label, pgLang, the Carson rapper dodges the bullshit with “no sense“, spreads “family ties” with cousin Kendrick Lamar, and tightens up on his swag with “durag activity” featuring Travis Scott.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
Wave of Long Island

Hip Hop From The Rock

My hope is this finds you well and filled to the gills with BBQ. Also my prayers to anyone who suffered loss or hardship after Hurricane Ida. Prayers are in the air. Most recently NYC Hip Hop saw what I would equal its “Hip Hop Super Bowl.” The format Verzuz, created by super producers Timbaland and Swiss Beats that showcases two artists playing 20 playing of their hits back to back, had its biggest moment to NYC hip hop fans. Live at Madison Square Garden, two legendary rap crews, Yonkers The Lox, comprised of artists Jadakiss, Sheik Looch, and Styles P, went against Harlem’s own Dip Set, comprised of artists Cam’Ron, Juelez Santana and Jim Jones. The Garden was almost sold out. Luminaries of hip hop, sports, and entertainment were in the audience. It was one of those moments as a hip hop fan you were glued to your seats watching this live on Triller or IG Live.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
radiofacts.com

IHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA’S POWER 99 PRESENTS POWERHOUSE 2021 WITH THE HOTTEST NAMES IN HIP HOP & R&B

Power 99, Philly’s #1 Hip Hop and R&B station, has announced the star-studded lineup for its annual concert, POWERHOUSE 2021, taking place on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.at the Wells Fargo Center.Power 99’s POWERHOUSE 2021 is the season’s biggest annual music event highlighting the hottest Hip Hop & R&B artists. Tickets go on sale at noon ET on Friday, September 10 and can be purchased on www.power99.com and www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Baby Keem, Syd x Smino, Tems and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Baby Keem‘s latest studio effort The Melodic Blue, Syd and Smino‘s “Right Track” and Tems‘ newest single “Crazy Tings.” Also joining this selection are offerings from Joshua Crumbly and Jay Bellerose, Yebba, HOMESHAKE, GoldLink and Flo Milli, Moses Sumney and Sam Gendel, Deb Never and BADBADNOTGOOD.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Baby Keem Brings "First Order Of Business" To Life

Baby Keem's The Melodic Blue is here, and it's already secured the rapper his highest-charting release yet. In fact, some are already praising it as one of the year's standout surprises, citing a deep versatility and dynamic start-to-finish cohesion. Not to mention a playful sense of humor, with "top of the morning" having already reached meme status within mere hours.
CELEBRITIES
dbknews.com

“I’m a vibe”: Baby Keem is hip hop’s rising star

Baby Keem is weird. His high-pitched rap vocals skirt the line between art and annoyance. The only thing stranger than his bars are his dance moves, such as the jaunty, slow karate punch featured in his latest video “Family Ties.”. If I had to describe the 20-year-old artist to anyone,...
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From Baby Keem, Common, Tommy Genesis, Paul Wall, AZ + More

After a chaotic two weeks in Hip Hop led by the releases of Kanye West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, the rap world has started to return to normal. Luckily, there’s still heaps of new albums to explore. The weather’s starting to cool off, so there’s never been a better time to add a few new projects to the queue.
MUSIC
Variety

Doja Cat’s ‘Say So,’ Roddy Ricch, Metro Boomin, Kobalt Music Publishing Take Top Honors at BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

The most performed R&B and hip-hop songs in the BMI repertoire were awarded at the 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, recognizing the top songwriters, producers and music publishers of the previous year. Held virtually across all BMI digital and social channels, marquee categories included song, songwriter, producer and publisher of the year. “Say So” written and performed by Doja Cat and co-written by Lydia Asrat, took home song of the year honors. The triple-platinum certified single also received Grammy nominations for record of the year and best pop solo performance. Roddy Ricch was named songwriter of the year for credits on five of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy