PAR Technology (PAR) Announces 1.5M Proposed Offerings of Common Stock and $200M Convertible Senior Notes

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) ("Company" or "PAR") announced today its intention to offer 1.5 million shares of common stock (the "Equity Offering") and $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes" and such offering the "Notes Offering") in concurrent underwritten public offerings, subject to market and other conditions. In addition, PAR intends to grant a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock and up to an additional $30.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Prices 8.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the pricing of initial public offering of 8,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. Brilliant Earth have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,249,999 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sovos Brands (SOVO) Prices 23.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,334,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SOVO." The initial public offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Announces Cash Tender Offer for Remaining 49.99% Interest in Zardoya Otis

Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, today announced a tender offer through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U., for all of the shares it does not currently own of Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis" or the "Company") for an offer price of €7.00 in cash, with the intention to delist Zardoya Otis subsequent to the tender. The offer price represents a premium of 28.9% to the Company's 1-month volume weighted average price implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.3 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

EngageSmart (ESMT) Prices 14.55M Share IPO at $26/sh

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,550,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $26.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 13,000,000 shares are being offered by EngageSmart and 1,550,000 shares are being offered by certain of EngageSmart's existing stockholders. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from EngageSmart and the selling stockholders up to an additional 2,182,500 shares of their common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. EngageSmart will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com

Remitly Global (RELY) Prices 12.16M Share IPO at $43/sh

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), the mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,162,777 shares of its common stock to the public, consisting of 7,000,000 shares of common stock offered by Remitly and 5,162,777 shares of common stock offered by certain of Remitly's existing stockholders, at a public offering price of $43.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RELY." The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) Prices $500M Senior Note Offering

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC (the "Issuer") has agreed to sell $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Notes Offering"). The Notes Offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Prices 1.84M Share Secondary Offering at $13.50/sh

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominately in the drybulk sector, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 1,841,962 ordinary shares by certain existing shareholders of the Company (the "Selling Shareholders") at a public offering price of $13.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $24,866,487. The Offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Grindrod Shipping is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line

Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line. Mechelen, Belgium, 23 September 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the restart of its high-throughput 'ML2' cartridge manufacturing line.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Awarded Significant Contract

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) ("Exterran" or the "Company") today offered a commercial update. The Company has been awarded a new Contract Operations project for our Exterran Water Solutions business at a similar value to the project the Company announced earlier this year. With this new water project, water will now comprise over 25% of the total Company's Contract Operations backlog. This new contract was included in the Company's previously communicated multi-year forecast.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (AMHC) Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AMHC) ("AMHC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. ("Jasper"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell, and all other proposals presented at AMHC''s special shareholder's meeting held on September 22, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

At the close of business Wednesday 22 September 2021:. The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was. - excluding income, 1091.0p. - including income, 1093.4p.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cigna names new CEO of pharmacy benefit management business

(Reuters) -U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday named company veteran Eric Palmer as president and chief executive officer of its Evernorth health services unit that primarily houses its pharmacy benefit management business. The appointment comes as the health services unit, which was rebranded last September to Evernorth, has shown...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) to Sell Hotel Portfolio to Blackstone for $305M

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an agreement with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners to sell its entire portfolio of hotels in a $305 million transaction. This is an all cash transaction without the assumption of any existing debt. Completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Company's shareholders.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dell announces $5 billion share-buyback program

Dell Technologies Inc. offered a series of long-term guidance figures ahead of an analyst-day event Thursday. At the event, Dell plans to announce that it expects compound annual revenue growth of 3% to 4% through fiscal 2026, as well as compound annual growth in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least 6% in the same span, according to a release. The company also intends to announce its expectation for net income to adjusted free-cash flow conversion of at least 100% during this span. Dell plans to announce the approval of a share-buyback program of up to $5 billion...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Grand Toys International, Ltd. (GRIN) Announces 1.84M Share Secondary Offering

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, today announced that certain existing shareholders of the Company (the "Selling Shareholders") have commenced a secondary offering of an aggregate of 1,841,962 ordinary shares. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common and Preferred Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today's therapies, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and series B preferred stock (the "Series B Preferred"). All of the securities to be sold in the underwritten public offering are being offered by Viridian. In addition, Viridian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock. Each share of Series B Preferred will be convertible into 66.67 shares of common stock at the election of the holder, subject to beneficial ownership conversion limits applicable to the Series B Preferred.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

RBC Bearings (ROLL) Announces Pricing of Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Offerings

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and products for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced the pricing of its concurrent public offerings of 3,000,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $185.00 per share, and 4,000,000 shares of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the "mandatory convertible preferred stock"), at a public offering price of $100.00 per share. The offerings are scheduled to settle on September 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. RBC Bearings also granted the underwriters of the common stock offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock, and granted the underwriters of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of mandatory convertible preferred stock solely to cover over-allotments. The completion of the common stock offering is not contingent on the completion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering, and the completion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering is not contingent on the completion of the common stock offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Announces 9.6M Share Public Offering

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE: REXR) a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 9,600,000 shares of its common stock, of which 3,100,000 shares will be offered directly by the Company, and 6,500,000 shares will be offered, at the request of the Company, by the forward purchasers (as defined below) or their affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The shares may be offered by the underwriters from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NYSE, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.
REAL ESTATE

