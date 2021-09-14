PAR Technology (PAR) Announces 1.5M Proposed Offerings of Common Stock and $200M Convertible Senior Notes
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) (“Company” or “PAR”) announced today its intention to offer 1.5 million shares of common stock (the “Equity Offering”) and $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and such offering the “Notes Offering”) in concurrent underwritten public offerings, subject to market and other conditions. In addition, PAR intends to grant a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock and up to an additional $30.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes.www.streetinsider.com
