PAR Technology (PAR) Announces 1.5M Proposed Offerings of Common Stock and $200M Convertible Senior Notes

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE: REXR) a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 9,600,000 shares of its common stock, of which 3,100,000 shares will be offered directly by the Company, and 6,500,000 shares will be offered, at the request of the Company, by the forward purchasers (as defined below) or their affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The shares may be offered by the underwriters from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NYSE, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO