Volt Solar Systems, Inc. (VOLT) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominately in the drybulk sector, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 1,841,962 ordinary shares by certain existing shareholders of the Company (the "Selling Shareholders") at a public offering price of $13.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $24,866,487. The Offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Grindrod Shipping is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO