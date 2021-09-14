CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volt Solar Systems, Inc. (VOLT) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Volt Solar Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $217.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $213 million. For earnings...

Volt Information Sciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Volt Information Sciences(AMEX:VOLT) stock fell by 7.69% after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Volt Information Sciences beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $31,593,000 from...
Volt Information: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $615,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Orange, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 5 cents per share.
