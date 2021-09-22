CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oracle (ORCL) Tops Q1 EPS by 6c, Revenue Misses Slightly

 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported Q1 EPS of $1.03, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.97. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.73 billion versus the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion.

