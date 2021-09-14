CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Justice raises stakes on his get-vaccinated plea: Mom tells story of her MMA-fighter son who refused vax, is now on ventilator

By David Beard, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tk8JN_0busajY300
Photo courtesy governor's office

MORGANTOWN — Gov. Jim Justice aimed to up the impact of his ongoing plea to get vaccinated, drawing on the testimony of a Kanawha County mother and a prominent physician during his Monday COVID-19 briefing.

Linda Lanier appeared via Zoom and told the story of her son, Joey Goodnite: a well-know barber, general manager of the Kanawha Falls Public Service District and MMA fighter, a big man, age 40, in great physical shape.

On July 16, she said, they took a trip to a crowded setting where — this was before the big Delta surge — no one was wearing a mask. Lanier, her husband and Joey all subsequently got COVID, but they were vaccinated and Joey wasn’t.

“Joey chose not to be vaccinated because he listened to all the negative and false accusations about vaccinations,” she said.

He’s still hospitalized, still on a ventilator, sedated and fighting for his life, she said. Before he got so sick he couldn’t talk, he urged everyone he talked to to get vaccinated.

“This COVID is a monster,” she said, urging people not to rely on social media and hearsay to get their information about vaccines. Talk to your physician or people who know the facts.

Joey’s physician is Dr. Tom Takubo, who is also a conservative Republican and state Senate majority leader. Takubo was with Justice at the briefing.

Takubo said Lanier’s story is not unique. Doctors and nurses have had to live it over and over again.

“This is a pandemic primarily of the unvaccinated,” he said.

He echoed Lanier’s message: Be careful about what information you take in; talk to the people who know. “The media is so toxic these days. … The one thing I’m seeing is the vaccine does work.”

In Justice’s regular reading of the COVID deaths, he made special note of the youngest victim on Monday’s list: a 29-year-old woman from Fayette County. COVID is no longer a disease primarily affecting the elderly anymore, he said.

While upping the stake on his vaccination plea, he again said he won’t issue any mask or vaccine orders. “I’m adamantly against mandating.”

Monday’s numbers showed 27,607 total active cases, with all-time highs for hospitalizations, ICU beds occupied, and people on ventilators: 852, 267 and 162, respectively. Turning to the county map, he pointed out, “For the most part our whole state is blazing red.”

Takubo took another turn, saying many people fear vaccination side effects. But he and his colleagues have seen no vaccine-related issues, while people who’ve had COVID are seeing effects lasting as long as five months, and the long-term effects of COVID are still unknown.

The Dominion Post raised the question of prominent doctors and political figures supporting the anti-vax message on national media, and asked Justice how he can fight that.

“All I can possibly do is come here and tell you over and over what I know is the truth,” he said. His COVID team speaks during every briefing, urging vaccinations. “I don’t know how you do it any other way. … It is terribly frustrating. It’s either throw in the towel and wish everybody good luck or keep coming before you and telling you what is the truth.”

He said that just outside his office, a group of people was protesting the Biden mandate in favor of free choice. “I concur 100 percent but that the same time they all need to be vaccinated.”

COVID-19 Czar Clay Marsh explained a bit more about third doses and boosters as the Sept. 20 date approaches when the federal government will allow boosters of the Pfizer vaccine.

While most use the terms booster and third dose interchangeably, he said, they’re not quite the same.

People who are immunocompromised and need additional protection are now eligible for a third dose, he said. And 10,395 had received a third dose as of Monday morning.

Boosters, he said, will be offered because the data shows that the Pfizer vaccine decreases in potency after about six months. Israel was seeing breakthrough cases among those over 60 after six months, and by providing boosters was able to decrease breakthroughs and the number of vaccinated people getting sick and being hospitalized.

Tweet David Beard @dbeardtdp EMAIL dbeard@dominionpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY

WV Gov. Justice: ‘The vaccines are safe, The vaccines are not an invasion on anyone,’ as state sets all-time highs for ICU and ventilator patients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – “This thing is running rampant right now,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday, after noting the 38 latest COVID-19 deaths in the state. New all-time state highs have again been set for COVID-19 patients in the ICU(250) and on ventilators(151), Justice reported. “If things get worse, we’re going to overrun our hospitals,” which could lead to doctors having to choose which patients live or die, the governor said.
HEALTH
Herald-Dispatch

With pleas unheeded, Justice turns to testimonials to persuade vaccine hesistant

CHARLESTON — With weeks of pleading, cajoling and offering prizes doing little to convince more than 500,000 adult West Virginians to get vaccinated for COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice took a new approach Monday, with testimonials from a Charleston pulmonary physician and the mother of a 40-year-old who has been hospitalized in the ICU for nearly seven weeks with the virus.
CHARLESTON, WV
Hampshire Review

A mother’s plea for her MMA fighter son

CHARLESTON – A mom whose son is fighting for his life stole the show Monday at Gov. Jim Justice’s daily briefing on Covid-19 in West Virginia. “He decided not to get vaccinated,” Linda Lanier said of her son, Joe Goodnite. “I hope by sharing his story, it will change some people’s minds.”
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Amomama

Son Orders to Demolish House with His Mom Still inside If She Refuses to Leave — Story of the Day

An elderly woman's only son is determined to sell her house after she signed it over to him and shows up with a demolition crew. Karma punishes him strongly. Ronald Hartley was an ambitious man, but unfortunately, his abilities didn't match his ambitions. Success hadn't come his way, and now at 43, he discovered that everything he wanted was out of reach. Or was it?
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Mma#Ventilators#Zoom#Covid#Republican#Senate#Pfizer
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Lawrence Post

No charges for the father who forgot to drop his 20-month-old twins at the daycare and left them in his car for 9 hours, both toddlers died of hyperthermia

Two young toddlers tragically lost their lives after they spent more than nine grueling hours trapped in the backseat of their father’s car. Authorities say that the little boys were meant to be dropped off at daycare on the ill-fated day of September 1, 2021. But their father forgot to drop them off and left them in the backseat before going to work. It was reported that the father was under a lot of stress at work at the time of the incident. That day, he was so distracted that he thought he had dropped off the 20-month-old twins at their daycare.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Don't try to find me. I have finally escaped my master's clutches': Missing Brian Laundrie's cryptic Pinterest posts are revealed as Florida police resume manhunt

Brian Laundrie's creepy and macabre social media posts have been revealed after he went on the run and his fiancé Gabby Petito's death was ruled a homicide. Images of demons, crypt keepers, skeletons and cynical quotes filled the pages of Laundrie's Pinterest account suggesting a strange fascination with death. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
3K+
Followers
111
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy