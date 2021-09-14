CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING

6. Discussion, consideration and action regarding the Fannin County Declaration of Disaster Proclamation for Covid-19 – County Judge. 7. Discussion, consideration and action regarding Courthouse Restoration – County Judge. 8. Discussion, consideration and action to set speed limit of 30 m.p.h. on County Roads 2037 and 2038 – Commissioner Precinct...

