Buffalo, NY

USPS in Buffalo hosting a job fair this week to fill holiday positions

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 8 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job for the holiday season?. The United States Postal Service in Buffalo is holding a hiring event on Tuesday. USPS is looking to fill over 200 positions at the Buffalo Processing and Distribution Center as well as city carrier assistant positions for the city and surrounding area. Mail handler assistant and holiday clerk assistant positions are open at the distribution center.

