Black Friday mattress deals 2022 — date and best early sales

November is coming in at warp speed. That means Black Friday mattress deals will be here in the blink of an eye. In some cases, you could argue they've already started.

DreamCloud, for instance, is offering a 25% off sitewide discount right now. The last time DreamCloud offered a flash sale was back in early January when it took 22% off everything. Today's sale is already beating DreamCloud's best sale of 2022.

Whether you're shopping for your first weighted blanket or the best mattress you can afford, Black Friday mattress deals are an excellent opportunity to save big while upgrading your bedroom.

If you're wondering whether to shop now or wait till next month, keep in mind that November is the biggest month for mattress sales . Big name brands like Nectar, Purple, Sealy, and more will offer their lowest prices of the year. However, although Black Friday isn't till November 25, limited time flash sales and special coupons can make it look like Black Friday mattress deals are happening now. Here's what we recommend you purchase now along with our predictions for next month.

Best early Black Friday mattress deals

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: $799 $599 @ DreamCloud

Free $499 bedding set! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review , we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows. View Deal

DreamCloud Foundation: $399 $299 @ DreamCloud

As part of its sitewide sale, DreamCloud is also taking 25% off bases and foundations. The DreamCloud Foundation is an inexpensive way to support your mattress. It's easy to set up, clean, and durable. After discount, the twin is $299 (was $399) and the queen is $322 (was $429). View Deal

DreamCloud Weighted Blanket: $149 $112 @ DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Weighted Blanket offers either 15, 20, or 25 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection. View Deal

DreamCloud Duvet: $179 $134 @ DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Duvet is super-soft and made of breathable cotton for warmth in winter and cool sleeping in the summer. We've been using it for over a year love how it seals in warm air during the winter, yet is fully breathable during the hot summer months. The twin is on sale for $112 (was $149), whereas the queen is $134 (was $179). View Deal

Picking the best Black Friday mattress deals

Buying a new mattress can be intimidating. However, many bed-in-a-box companies have made the process simple. Some companies even offer white glove service and will remove your old mattress when delivering your new one.

Keep in mind that while you may see ultra cheap deals on Black Friday, a mattress is something you will use every night of your life. In other words, if there's one item you should splurge on — a mattress would be it. (Alternatively, you can invest in one of the best mattress toppers ).

That said, our favorite overall mattress comes from Nectar. The company has crafted a mattress that's both comfortable and economical. Other noteworthy brands include Saatva, Allswell, and Purple. Below you'll find our Black Friday mattress deals for these and other top-rated brands.

Black Friday mattress deals — tips to remember

Never pay full price: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time to buy a new mattress or new bedding. Other holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day pale in comparison to the Black Friday mattress sales you'll see in the coming months. In other words, rest assured you're getting the lowest price of the year.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time to buy a new mattress or new bedding. Other holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day pale in comparison to the Black Friday mattress sales you'll see in the coming months. In other words, rest assured you're getting the lowest price of the year. Know your return policy: Never buy a mattress without knowing the manufacturer's return policy. On paper, it may sound like the mattress of your dreams, but it could wind up being too firm or too soft for your liking. This is even more important now that most of us are doing our shopping online. A good return policy will offer at least a 100-night trial with free return shipping and no penalty fees. Some companies will go so far as offering 18-months trials with free return shipping.

Take advantage of Black Friday mattress coupons

Mattress manufacturers regularly offer discounts via coupon codes. Some brands are upfront about their promo codes and list them on their respective websites. Others have the tendency to hide them. Either way, they're a quick way to make that Black Friday mattress sale even better. Make sure to check out our guides to the best mattress coupons for: Nectar promo codes , Tempur Pedic promo codes , Purple promo codes , Casper promo codes , DreamCloud coupons , and Awara promo codes .

Black Friday mattress deals — Saatva

(Image credit: Saatva)

If you're looking for luxury, Saatva makes our favorite premium mattress. Even better, they provide free white glover delivery and they will even remove your old mattress for you.

During last year's Black Friday mattress sales, Saatva knocked $150 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. However, this past summer Saatva has already topped its previous sale by taking $215 off any purchase of $1,000 . Given that shoppers have less money to spend in 2022, there's a good chance we may see a better Black Friday mattress sale from Saatva. Whether it comes in the form of a larger dollar-off discount or free bundle remains to be seen.

Read more: best Saatva mattress deals

Black Friday mattress sales — Tempur-Pedic

(Image credit: TEMPUR-Pedic)

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are designed for people who want to make a long-term investment in their sleep. Outside of the holidays, a Tempur-Pedic mattress can cost as much as $1,699. However, with Black Friday mattress sales just around the corner — there's never been a better time to shop.

Last year, Tempur-Pedic took $200 off select mattresses during Black Friday. The manufacturer also offered $100 off its entry-level line of mattresses. We expect to see similar — if not slightly steeper — discounts during this year's Black Friday mattress sales.

Read more: Best Tempur-Pedic deals

Black Friday mattress deals — Nectar

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

Nectar makes our favorite overall mattress: the Nectar Memory Foam. For most of the year it offers a $200 discount with $299-worth of free gifts , which is very good value for money. However, as with all mattress companies, the actual price of the mattress fluctuates throughout the year. A queen size usually costs between $799-$899.

Once a year, Nectar also runs a flash sale in early November. This sale beats its Black Friday mattress deal: after discount, the Memory Foam mattress is just $374 for a twin ($674 for a queen), and the Nectar Copper Mattress to $974 ($1,274 for a queen). These are the cheapest prices we see from Nectar all year, but you don't get the free pillows, sheets and mattress protector.

Read more: best Nectar mattress deals

Black Friday mattress deals — Casper

(Image credit: Casper)

In addition to being one of the more popular bed-in-a-box brands, Capser is also known for offering excellent customer service. Casper's line of mattresses includes three models: the Casper Mattress (Original), the Hybrid Wave, and the Hybrid Nova. There's also the Casper Element, which is the brand's cheapest mattress.

In terms of Black Friday mattress deals, look for sales that take from 10% to 15% off Casper's line of mattresses. To date, 15% off has been the biggest discount we've seen from Casper in 2022. The discount applied to its less costly Original mattress, whereas the pricier models saw 10% off. (These sales were offered on July 4th and again on Labor Day).

Read more: Guide to Casper Mattress

Black Friday mattress deals — Tuft & Needle

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

Tuft & Needle offered some epic deals during Prime Day (it had mattresses on sale from $280). This past summer, the manufacturer also took up to $250 off select mattress purchases.

As for the quality of their mattresses, Tuft & Needle mattresses rank among the best mattresses you can buy. They make mattresses with two layers of proprietary foam: one layer is an adaptive cooling gel and the other a graphite foam that promises to keep you cool while you sleep. The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is their main model offering a soft, plushy feel but with enough back support for most sleepers.

Black Friday mattress deals — Purple

(Image credit: Purple)

Few mattress companies are as widely known as Purple Mattress. The company is known for being one of the most innovative brands, thanks to its unique "Purple grid" layer that's found inside each of the company's three mattresses.

Last year, Purple's Black Friday mattress sales offered a mix of dollar-off discounts and free bundles. The discounts ranged from $50 to $200 off and every mattress purchase was accompanied by free sheets and a sleep mask. Purple's 2020 deals haven't quite beaten last year's sale, but they've come close. Earlier in the month, Purple was taking up to $150 off its mattresses and taking an extra $200 off mattress bundles.

Read more: best Purple mattress deals

What were last year's top Black Friday mattress deals?

Black Friday mattress deals started early last year. Among our favorite sale were:

