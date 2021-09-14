CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

By Lukas I. Alpert
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

