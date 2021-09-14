CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violent Robbery Suspect In Westchester Busted By Police

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
Police investigators got their man following an investigation into a violent robbery on a Westchester street that was caught on camera.

On Monday, Sept. 13, the Yonkers Police Department announced that the 3rd Precinct Anti-Crime Unit and Major Case Detectives have identified, apprehended, and charged a 32-year-old man for a violent assault that happened earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, a suspect, later identified as city resident Felix Reyes, age 32, was caught on camera sneaking up on his 34-year-old victim and assaulting him shortly before 2:30 a.m. police said.

In the surveillance video released by the department, Reyes can be seen taking out the leg of his victim before repeatedly striking him in the head and body before robbing him.

No charges have been announced by police.

“Our police officers and detectives are some of the best in the world and will never stop working hard to keep our communities safe and get violent criminals off our streets," Yonkers Police officials said in a statement announcing the arrest.

